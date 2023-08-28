Idalia path tracker: Florida residents brace for potential hurricane

Florida is bracing for the arrival of a hurricane this week that could wreak havoc on communities in the coastal state that is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

Tropical storm Idalia intensified on Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Centre said.

Officials have already declared a state of emergencies in dozens of counties and ordered evacuations in preparation for potentially life-threatening storm surges.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned of a “major impact”, noting that what was initially forecast to be a tropical storm was now predicted to become a Category 3 hurricane.

Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and could strike another big blow to the state's economy.

Storm Surge, Hurricane & Tropical Storm warnings for #Idalia have been issued for portions of Florida. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.

Depending on its exact track, Idalia could cause up to $10 billion in damage and losses, according to disaster-modelling firm Enki Research.

“Steady to rapid intensification is predicted beginning [on] Tuesday,” said Daniel Brown, a senior hurricane specialist at the centre.

Mr DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, a broad swath that stretches across the northern half of the state from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast.

The state has mobilised 1,100 National Guard members, who have 2,400 high-water vehicles and 12 aircraft at their disposal for rescue and recovery efforts.

Evacuation orders were in place for barrier islands and low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast, Mr DeSantis said on Monday.

Because the storm’s track could change before it makes landfall, he warned residents all along the coast, from Tampa to the Florida Panhandle, to be prepared.

“We can’t unring the bell if someone stays and does battle with mother nature,” Mr DeSantis said. “This is not something you want to do battle with.”