Donald Trump classified documents case set for first pretrial hearing

Federal prosecutors and Donald Trump's defence lawyers are set to meet a Florida judge on Tuesday in the first pretrial hearing over the former president's alleged mishandling of classified US documents.

Mr Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were charged with 37 and 38 counts, respectively, of conspiring to hide classified documents that were transferred to the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after he left office in 2021.

Mr Trump is the first former president to face federal prosecution. Neither he nor Mr Nauta are expected to attend Tuesday's hearing.

it is expected to focus on a 1980 law called the Classified Information Procedures Act, or CIPA. The law is a procedural statute that lays out how classified information is used by parties during a prosecution.

CIPA is meant to protect the criminal defendant's rights, while at the same time protecting the right of the federal government to know in advance of any potential threat to national security.

Lawyers for Mr Trump and Mr Nauta have already been ordered to seek national security clearances.

Presiding judge Aileen Cannon told both parties they should appear at Tuesday's hearing to discuss the potential timing of the trial. Mr Trump's lawyers have suggested it be delayed until after the 2024 presidential election, while prosecutors have called for it to go ahead in December.

Boxes of records stored in a bathroom in the Lake Room at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

US special counsel Jack Smith asked Ms Cannon on Monday to issue an order that would partially restrict defence lawyers' ability to share classified information with Mr Trump and Mr Nauta.

Ms Cannon became a central figure in the classified files case last year when she granted Mr Trump's request for a special master to review thousands of documents FBI agents had seized at Mar-a-Lago.

A federal appeals court overturned the ruling.