Ukrainians making advances on the battlefield, Nato chief says

The Ukrainian military has made some progress in its much-anticipated counter-offensive, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Washington on Tuesday, as Russia mounts a fierce defence of territory it has seized over the course of its invasion.

Ukraine is hoping to retake land seized by Russia in the south-eastern region of Zaporizhzhia and near the embattled city of Bakhmut, the site of months-long heavy fighting.

“They are gaining ground,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters, shortly after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“This is still early days but what we all know is that the more land the Ukrainians are able to liberate, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiating table, and the more likely it is that President [Vladimir] Putin will understand that they will never win this battle.”

Mr Blinken, meanwhile, announced a $325 million military package for Ukraine.

The latest shipment will include “critical air defence capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armoured vehicles and other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s forces on the battlefield”, Mr Blinken said in a statement.

The beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which has been expected for weeks, was only recently confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While the Ukrainians have made modest gains, the offensive has been met with fierce resistance.

Russian troops have employed a combination of killer drones, attack helicopters and thermobaric weapons to defend their positions.

Mr Stoltenberg will meet President Joe Biden later on Tuesday to discuss ways the Nato alliance can further aid Ukraine.