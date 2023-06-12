Ukraine retakes three Donetsk villages from Russia in 'first results' of counter-offensive

Ukraine said its soldiers have made territorial advances on three villages in its south-east, the first liberated settlements Kyiv has reported since it launched its counteroffensive.

Ukrainian forces posted unverified videos showing soldiers hoisting the country's flag at a bombed-out building in the village of Blahodatne, in the breakaway enclave of Donetsk, and posing with their unit's flag in the adjacent village of Neskuchne.

“We're seeing the first results of the counter-offensive actions – localised results,” Valeryi Shershen, Ukraine's “Tavria” military sector representative, said on television.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar later said her country's forces had “deoccupied” Makarivka, the next village to the south, and advanced between 300 and 1,500 metres in two directions on the southern front.

“No positions were lost on the directions where our forces are on the defensive,” Ms Maliar added on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his troops in his nightly video address but made no reference to the specific areas where the fighting was reported.

“Of course, I am thankful to our soldiers for this day,” he said, referring only to the two main sectors of the fighting in the east and the south. “Each one of our combat brigades, each of our units.”

UN concerns over water levels at nuclear plant

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it needs wider access around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to check “a significant discrepancy” at the breached Kakhovka dam, whose water is used to cool the plant's reactors.

Nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi, who is expected to visit the plant this week, said the measurements the agency received from the inlet of the plant showed that the dam's water levels were stable for about a day at the weekend.

Residents in Kherson receive humanitarian aid provided by volunteers from Global Empowerment Mission. Getty

“However, the height is reportedly continuing to fall elsewhere in the huge reservoir, causing a possible difference of about two metres,” Mr Grossi said.

“The height of the water level is a key parameter for the continued operability of the water pumps.”

Dam collapse evolving into ecological catastrophe

The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam is a fast-moving disaster that is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe, experts said.

The short-term dangers can be seen from outer space, including images showing tens of thousands of flooded land parcels. Experts believe the long-term consequences will be generational.

For every flooded home and farm, there are fields upon fields of newly planted grain, fruits and vegetables whose irrigation canals are drying up.

Thousands of fish have been left gasping on mudflats while fledgling water birds have lost their nests and food sources. Countless trees and plants were submerged.

If water is life, then the draining of the Kakhovka reservoir creates an uncertain future for the region of southern Ukraine that was an arid plain until the damming of the Dnieper river 70 years ago.

The dam was the last in a system of six Soviet-era dams on the river that flows from Belarus to the Black Sea.

The Dnieper river became part of the battle front line after Russia's invasion last year.

“All this territory formed its own particular ecosystem, with the reservoir included,” said Kateryna Filiuta, an expert in protected habitats for the Ukraine Nature Conservation Group.