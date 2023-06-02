US Air Force denies AI drone 'killed' operator in simulation

Air Force says it is committed to ethical use of artificial intelligence technologies

This handout photo courtesy of the US Air Force obtained on November 7, 2020 shows an MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or drone) flying over the Nevada Test and Training Range on January 14, 2020. - The US State Department has reportedly notified Congress of its plans to sell 18 MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Photo by William ROSADO / US AIR FORCE / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US AIR FORCE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Willy Lowry author image
Willy Lowry
Washington
Jun 02, 2023
Powered by automated translation

The US Air Force tried to smooth over comments made by one of its colonels, who last month said that an AI-controlled drone had “killed” its operator during a simulated exercise.

Col Tucker ‘Cinco’ Hamilton, who heads AI test and operations for the Air Force, made the comments during the Royal Aeronautical Society’s summit on Future Combat Air & Space Capabilities in London.

Read more
AI not dangerous because it's not capable of thought, Al Rizzi says
UK defence intelligence chief's drone war warning

He described a simulation where an AI-controlled drone realised its human operator was preventing it from earning points for killing certain targets and decided to kill the operator instead.

“It killed the operator because that person was keeping it from accomplishing its objective,” Col Tucker said in a blogpost published by the Royal Aeronautical Society.

According to the post, Col Hamilton continued: “We trained the system – ‘Hey don’t kill the operator – that’s bad. You’re gonna lose points if you do that’. So what does it start doing? It starts destroying the communication tower that the operator uses to communicate with the drone to stop it from killing the target.”

However, the Air Force says that Col Hamilton’s words were “taken out of context” and meant only to be “anecdotal”.

“The ... Air Force has not conducted any such AI-drone simulations and remains committed to ethical and responsible use of AI technology,” said Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokeswoman.

“This was a hypothetical thought experiment, not a simulation.”

Updated: June 02, 2023, 3:25 PM
AiDrones

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from DC

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national