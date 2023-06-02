The US Air Force tried to smooth over comments made by one of its colonels, who last month said that an AI-controlled drone had “killed” its operator during a simulated exercise.

Col Tucker ‘Cinco’ Hamilton, who heads AI test and operations for the Air Force, made the comments during the Royal Aeronautical Society’s summit on Future Combat Air & Space Capabilities in London.

He described a simulation where an AI-controlled drone realised its human operator was preventing it from earning points for killing certain targets and decided to kill the operator instead.

“It killed the operator because that person was keeping it from accomplishing its objective,” Col Tucker said in a blogpost published by the Royal Aeronautical Society.

According to the post, Col Hamilton continued: “We trained the system – ‘Hey don’t kill the operator – that’s bad. You’re gonna lose points if you do that’. So what does it start doing? It starts destroying the communication tower that the operator uses to communicate with the drone to stop it from killing the target.”

However, the Air Force says that Col Hamilton’s words were “taken out of context” and meant only to be “anecdotal”.

“The ... Air Force has not conducted any such AI-drone simulations and remains committed to ethical and responsible use of AI technology,” said Ann Stefanek, an Air Force spokeswoman.

“This was a hypothetical thought experiment, not a simulation.”