Starship: SpaceX will try to launch Mars rocket today

SpaceX will make its second attempt on Thursday to launch its Mars rocket, Starship, from Boca Chica, Texas.

The company's first attempt on Monday failed owing to a pressurisation issue on the world's most powerful rocket yet developed.

Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday morning that all systems were "currently green for launch" for a lift-off attempt today, with a 62-minute launch window opening at 5.28pm GST.

A launch schedule on the Federal Aviation Administration's website shows that there are back-up opportunities from April 21 to April 27.

How to watch?

SpaceX will broadcast the launch attempt live on its website and social media channels.

Regular updates on the rocket's health and fuelling process are also usually posted on SpaceX and Mr Musk's Twitter account.

What is Starship?

Starship is a two-stage rocket system that includes a booster, with the spacecraft, called Starship, on top of it.

It is the most powerful launch vehicle developed and will be able to produce 3,991 tonnes of thrust, 15 per cent more than Nasa’s Apollo Moon rocket Saturn V.

Mr Musk has been trying to built it for years in hopes that one day Starship fleets would take people to Mars.

But SpaceX is also contracted by Nasa to develop the Starship Human Landing System, which would help astronauts land on the Moon under the US space agency’s Artemis programme.

Mr Musk has already sold seats on the Starship, including to Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who plans on flying on the first crewed flight to the Moon, taking eight artists with him as part of his dearMoon programme.

American billionaire Jared Isaacman is also working with SpaceX through his Polaris programme, a series of privately-led space missions.

Mr Isaacman will serve as commander on the Polaris III mission — the first crewed orbital flight on the Starship rocket.

What will happen during the test flight?

SpaceX will use to the test flight to measure whether the rocket can launch into orbit safely.

The rocket system will launch from Starbase and the booster will separate from the spacecraft about 170 seconds into the flight.

The booster will then perform a partial return and land in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 32km from the shore.

The orbital Starship will continue flying between the Florida Straits.

It will achieve orbit before performing a powered, targeted, soft-ocean landing about 100km off the north-west coast of Kauai, a Hawaiian island.