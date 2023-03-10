US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in hospital with concussion after fall

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, 81, is being treated for a concussion after suffering a fall at a hotel in Washington on Wednesday night, his representative has said.

“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion,” David Popp said in a statement on Thursday.

“He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment. The leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”

An ambulance was sent to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel at 9.17pm after it was reported that someone had been injured during a fall, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Vito Maggiolo told Bloomberg.

The Kentucky politician first went to Congress in 1984. Since then, he has become the upper chamber's longest-serving party leader, leading the Republicans for the 17th year when the new Congress convened in January.

The Republican served as majority leader from 2015-2021, when he worked with former president Donald Trump to shepherd three conservative judges to the US Supreme Court.

He is the third senator to be admitted to hospital in recent weeks.

Democrat John Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre to have treatment for clinical depression. Mr Fetterman's chief of staff said the senator “will be back soon”, sharing photos of the politician conducting business wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Diane Feinstein, the Senate's longest-serving member, received treatment at a hospital in San Francisco for shingles and is now at home as she continues treatment.

Mr McConnell's term runs until the end of 2026.

