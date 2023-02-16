Biden remains 'healthy' and 'vigorous' in new physical

US President Joe Biden on Thursday received a clean bill of health from his physician, according to a health summary released by the White House, amid concerns over his age in a possible re-election bid.

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander-in-chief,” wrote Kevin O'Connor, the physician to the President.

Dr O'Connor mentioned Mr Biden's Covid infection in the summer of last year as part of a review since his last physical in November 2021, and said he has not experienced anything considered to be consistent with long Covid.

The President has spinal arthritis and some issues with his feet, presenting as a slight change to his gait, the doctor said.

Mr Biden also has gastro-oesophageal reflux, which may lead to him clearing his throat.

As part of a routine skin cancer check-up, Dr O'Connor said a “small lesion on the President's chest was excised” and sent for a biopsy, with “pending” results. It was his second physical exam as US President.

Already the oldest leader in the country's history, Mr Biden would be 82-years-old at the beginning of his second term if he wins his expected re-election bid.

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine,” he said in a TV interview in October last year.

“And if they think I do and I can do it, then that's fine. If they don't, then they should vote against me — not against me, they should encourage me not to go. But that's not how I feel.”

