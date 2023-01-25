Southern California wakes up to 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Residents in Southern California were woken on Wednesday morning by a 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near Malibu.

The tremor occurred about 17km south of the coastal California town about 2am local time, the US Geological Survey said.

A 3.5-magnitude aftershock and a weaker one followed the earthquake.

More than 10,000 residents reported feeling the earthquake, the USGS said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said no injuries or damage were reported.

The earthquake was not strong enough to cause a tsunami threat, the National Tsunami Warning Centre said.

About 10,000 earthquakes hit Southern California each year, al though many of them are so minor that they are not felt.

Several hundred record a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Only 15 to 20 are between 3.5 and 4.0 or higher, the USGS said.