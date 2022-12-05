Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker given 21 years in prison

The man who stole Lady Gaga's French bulldog and shot her dog walker was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday after agreeing to a plea deal, officials said on Monday.

James Howard Jackson, one of the five people who took part in last year's robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors previously said he and others were “looking for French bulldogs”, a dog breed that can cost thousands of dollars, while driving around Hollywood and other locations on February 24, 2021.

They then met Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, with two of the star's dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Authorities have previously said the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence, and it is believed that the robbers were not aware the dogs belonged to her.

The dogs were returned several days later by Jennifer McBride, who was also charged in the crime.

The pop star had offered a $500,000 reward — “no questions asked” — to be reunited with the dogs at the time.

Jackson shot Mr Fischer near Sunset Boulevard when the two dogs were taken.

A nearby doorbell camera recorded him screaming, “Oh, my god! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

In social media posts uploaded after the attack, Mr Fischer described the event as a “very close call with death” and thanked the singer for supporting him during his recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

