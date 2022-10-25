Former Pentagon chief Ash Carter dies aged 68

Former Pentagon chief Ash Carter, who was instrumental in the US-led fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and who helmed the Department of Defence for two years under Barack Obama, has died, his family said on Tuesday.

Carter was Mr Obama's fourth and final defence secretary, serving until he was succeeded by Jim Mattis in 2017.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that the family of former secretary of defence Ashton B Carter shares that Secretary Carter passed away Monday evening in Boston after a sudden cardiac event at the age of 68,” the family statement read.

After leaving public service, Carter led the Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs at Harvard's Kennedy School.

“The United States and the world know Ash Carter for his lifelong efforts to serve this country, to defend the best values of this country and to build a safer world for all people,” the Belfer Centre said.

This is a day of deep sorrow for the Belfer Center community. We share the sentiments of Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas W. Elmendorf, who released the following statement this morning (October 25): https://t.co/9lqJVCO57L — Belfer Center (@BelferCenter) October 25, 2022

Carter originally trained as a physicist and during his lengthy time in public service, he pushed for technological development within the Pentagon, including the creation of tech hubs to boost private expertise in the Defence Department.

He served under Bill Clinton from 1993 to 1996 as assistant secretary of defence for international security policy and supported the efforts of a newly independent Ukraine to give up its former Soviet nuclear arsenal.

As secretary of defence, Carter helped Mr Obama carry out the initial “pivot to Asia” that aimed to take on China as a great commercial power and military competitor.

But the rise of ISIS in 2014 drew America's attention once more to the Middle East, and Carter helped build up Operation Inherent Resolve, the international coalition that eventually liberated territory held by the terror group across Iraq and Syria.