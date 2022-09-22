Blinken demands action against Putin in UN showdown on Ukraine

Follow developments at the UN General Assembly as they happen.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday demanded President Vladimir Putin be held to account as he faced Russia in a Security Council session where the UN listed abuses in Ukraine.

Pressure has grown against Moscow as world leaders attend the UN General Assembly.

But in the highly anticipated first encounter between the top Russian and US diplomats since the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin and its critics for the most part spoke past one another.

"The very international order we've gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes," Mr Blinken told the Security Council in a special session.

"We cannot — we will not — let President Putin get away with it."

He accused Mr Putin of adding "fuel to the fire" with recent steps including calling up reservists and planning referendums in Russian-held Ukrainian territory as Kyiv made gains in the war.

Mr Blinken said it was critical to show that "no nation can redraw the borders of another by force”.

"If we fail to defend this principle when the Kremlin is so flagrantly violating it, we send the message to aggressors everywhere that they can ignore it, too," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who Mr Blinken has refused to meet individually since the February invasion, lashed out at western accusations.

"There's an attempt today to impose on us a completely different narrative about Russian aggression as the origin of this tragedy," Mr Lavrov said.

He accused Ukraine of "Russophobia", including through its imposition of Ukrainian language rules.

"The United States and their allies with the connivance of international human rights organisations have been covering the crimes of the Kyiv regime," Mr Lavrov said.

One speaker after another took the floor to attack Russia and demand Mr Putin stop the war, and a stern-faced Mr Lavrov abruptly left the hall after his address.

"I don't think there was anybody in that room across the Security Council, from [Chinese Foreign Minister] Wang Yi to Tony Blinken, who gave Vladimir Putin or Lavrov a shred of comfort," a US official said.

Current council leader France called the session to highlight the quest for accountability in Ukraine.

"There is no peace without justice," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said before the session.

Opening the meeting, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the UN rights body has seen "a catalogue of cruelty — summary executions, sexual violence, torture and other inhumane and degrading treatment" against civilians and prisoners of war.

"All these allegations must be thoroughly investigated, to ensure accountability," Mr Guterres said, without pointing the finger at Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba repeated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's demand for a special tribunal and "punishment" for Russia over its invasion and abuses.

Mr Kuleba said some responsibility for the atrocities rests with officials including Mr Lavrov.

"Russian diplomats are directly complicit, because their lies incite these crimes and cover them up," Mr Kuleba said.

Highlighting evidence from Ukraine was Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, which months ago announced an investigation into possible war crimes.

"In my view, the echoes of Nuremburg should be heard today," he told the Security Council, referring to the historic Nazi war crimes trials in Germany.

Mr Khan has travelled to Ukraine and visited Bucha, where the discovery of dozens of bodies in streets and mass graves horrified the world.

Moscow at the time dismissed the atrocities as fake, and on Thursday Mr Lavrov said Ukraine's efforts to blame Russia was a "propaganda operation”.

But Mr Khan told Security Council members including Mr Lavrov: "When I went to Bucha and went behind St Andrew's church, the bodies I saw were not fake."