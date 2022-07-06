US imposes new sanctions related to Iranian petrol

The US on Wednesday sanctioned an international network of individuals and entities that it claims have used companies to help deliver Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.

The US Treasury Department's actions on Wednesday heighten pressure on Tehran as Washington seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“While the United States is committed to achieving an agreement with Iran that seeks a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will continue to use all our authorities to enforce sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals,” Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement.

Indirect talks in Doha between Washington and Tehran last week ended without results, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing sources.

Among those sanctioned included the Iran-based Jam Petrochemical Company, which the US accused of exporting hundreds of millions of dollars of petrochemical products to East Asia. The Treasury said many of the products were sold to Iran-based Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company for shipment to China.

Entities in Vietnam and Singapore were also designated.

The latest sanctions from Washington freezes US assets of those designated and typically prohibits Americans from dealing with them.

People who engage in business activities with the sanctioned individuals and entities may also exposed to sanctions themselves, Treasury said.

Reuters contributed to this report