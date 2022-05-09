Ukraine war causes US to step up security probe of software maker Kaspersky

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

US President Joe Biden's administration has stepped up a national security probe into Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab antivirus software amid heightened fears of Russian cyber attacks after Moscow invaded Ukraine, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The case was referred to the Commerce Department by the Department of Justice last year, a fourth person said, but little progress was made until a White House intervention urged them to move forward in March, the three sources said.

At issue is the chance that the Kremlin could use the antivirus software to steal sensitive information from American computers or tamper with them as tension escalates between Moscow and the West.

Access to the networks of federal contractors and operators of critical US infrastructure, such as power grids, are considered particularly concerning, the three people said.

US regulators have already banned federal government use of Kaspersky software and could ultimately force the company to take measures to reduce risks posed by its products or prohibit Americans from using them altogether.

The probe shows the administration is digging deep into its toolkit to hit Moscow with even its most obscure authorities in a bid to protect US citizens and corporations from Russian cyber attacks.

Other regulatory powers stop short of allowing the government to block private sector use of software made by the company based in Moscow, long seen by US officials as a serious threat to national security.

The- US departments of Commerce and Justice, as well as Kaspersky, declined to comment. The company has for years denied wrongdoing or any secret partnership with Russian intelligence.

The enhanced probe is being carried out using broad new powers created by the Donald Trump administration that allow the Commerce Department to ban or restrict transactions between US companies and internet, telecoms and tech companies from “foreign adversary” nations including Russia and China.