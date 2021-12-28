Police bodycam footage shows shooting that killed US teenager

Los Angeles police have released video showing an officer fatally shooting a man suspected of assaulting customers at a clothes shop, in an incident that also killed a 14-year-old girl hiding in a changing room who was struck by a bullet that went through a wall.

The Los Angeles Police Department posted an edited video package online on Monday that included 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage and surveillance video from last week's shooting at a Burlington store crowded with holiday shoppers.

The department’s policy is to release video from critical incidents, such as police shootings, within 45 days.

Early surveillance footage showed a man in a tank top and shorts carrying a bicycle up the store’s escalator to the second floor, where he wandered around, seemingly disoriented, clutching a cable-style bike lock. At times, he stood motionless, staring into the distance.

The footage later showed the man on the down escalator attacking a woman, who managed to escape his grip and run out of the store.

The man then left the store for a minute and a half, police said. After he returned, the video showed the man repeatedly beating a woman with a bike lock and then dragged her towards the dressing rooms.

In the bodycam video, armed officers entered the store and approached the man. The victim was seen on the floor and the man was on the other side of the aisle. At least one officer opened fire, striking the man.

The man, Daniel Elena Lopez, died at the scene. Also killed was Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, who was hiding with her mother inside a dressing room.

Flowers are left at a makeshift memorial for the teenage girl who was killed by a police stray bullet at a Burlington store in North Hollywood, California. AFP

“At this preliminary phase of the investigation, it is believed that the victim was struck by one of the rounds fired by an officer at the suspect,” Capt Stacy Spell of the LAPD said in the posted video. Police believe the bullet skipped off the floor and struck the dressing room wall.

An investigation has been opened and it could take up to a year or more to complete, Mr Spell said. The California Department of Justice is also investigating.

“We at the LAPD would like to express our most heartfelt condolences and profound regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of the sorrow we feel at this tragic outcome,” Mr Spell said in the video.

The girl’s parents will appear with civil rights lawyer Ben Crump at a news conference outside Los Angeles police headquarters on Tuesday.

Mourners left flowers and a votive candle outside the store on Christmas in a memorial for Orellana-Peralta.

The woman who was assaulted had moderate to serious injuries, including wounds to her head, arms and face. She has not been named publicly.