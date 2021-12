Amazon outage brings down Prime, Roku, Ring doorbells and other sites

Several Amazon services including Prime Video, its namesake e-commerce website and applications that use Amazon Web Services (AWS) were down for thousands of users in the US on Tuesday.

Amazon said the outage was likely due to issues related to application programming interface (API), which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

"We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region," Amazon said in a report on its service health dashboard, adding that it has identified the cause and was working to resolve the issue.

Tracking website Downdetector showed more than 24,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon. It tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Other services including Amazon's Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot were also facing issues according to their social media pages.

Ring said it was aware of the issue and working to resolve it.

This is a developing story