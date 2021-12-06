Malala Yousafzai presses Blinken to ensure education for Afghan girls

In a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday, education and women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai advocated for the education of Afghan girls.

Her request follows the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in the wake of the chaotic US withdrawal in August.

“Afghanistan is the only country right now that girls do not have access to secondary education,” Ms Yousafzai told Mr Blinken. “They’re prohibited from learning.”

Ms Yousafzai also said that she hope to deliver a letter addressed to President Joe Biden from a 15-year-old Afghan girl detailing the school closures effected by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“We hope that the US together with the UN will take immediate actions to ensure that girls are allowed to go back to this position as soon as possible and all the humanitarian assistance as needed for education is provided,” said Ms Yousafzai.

“We know this has been a challenge and we want more focus to be given to education and teacher salaries.”

Mr Blinken said that he looks forward to talking with Ms Yousafzai about her work and hearing “her ideas about how we can be more effective” in pushing for gender equity.

Ms Yousafzai, the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, survived a 2012 assassination attempt at the hands of a Taliban gunman in her home country of Pakistan over her advocacy to ensure girls’ access to education in areas controlled by the extremist group.

The Afghan Taliban has barred girls from attending school in grades seven through 12 since taking over the country in August but has permitted girls in grades one through six to keep attending schools – albeit in gender segregated classes for the older students.

The Islamist government upheld a near total ban on all education for girls when it first ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s.

The Taliban takeover has also made it harder for nonprofits to deliver assistance for development projects such as education.

The Biden administration has sought to continue US assistance to Afghanistan via nonprofits and the Treasury Department issued humanitarian sanctions licenses on the Taliban in order to better facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The United States also froze billions in Afghanistan’s reserve funds in the wake of the Taliban takeover.