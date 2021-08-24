US says no change in plan to complete Afghan withdrawal by August 31

The Pentagon on Tuesday said there were no changes to its plans to meet US President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal deadline by the end of the month.
Spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon believed it had the ability to remove all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan by August 31.
“We’re absolutely still aiming towards the end of the month,” Mr Kirby said.
The announcement came as British prime minister Boris Johnson and other world leaders met Mr Biden at a virtual G7 summit, where they were expected to urge him to extend the August 31 deadline and increase aid flows into Afghanistan.
Mr Biden has so far appeared unmovable in his decision to end America's troop presence in Afghanistan by August 31, despite pleas from allied nations, many of which fought alongside the US in the country for the past two decades.
The president is due to give an address at the White House on Afghanistan later on Tuesday.
This is a developing story
Started: December 2016
Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz
Based: UAE
Sector: Finance / legal
Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue
Stage: Early stage
Investors: Founder's friends and Family
Hussein Ibish: America's attitude to Palestine and Israel has subtly shifted
Con Coughlin: With every missile fired in Israel-Gaza, Biden's clout reduces
Anwar Mhajne: The moral burden of being a Palestinian citizen of Israel
