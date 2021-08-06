Two Myanmar citizens arrested in plot to kill UN ambassador

Myanmar's ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun speaking in 2019 at the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva. Reuters

Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested for plotting to kill or injure the country's ambassador to the UN, authorities in Manhattan said on Friday.

The US Attorney's Office said Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw have been charged with paying an arms dealer in Thailand to hire people to attack Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun in an effort to force him to resign.

If the ambassador did not resign, the arms dealer proposed that the hired attackers would kill him, prosecutors said in court papers.

The pair was arrested on charges of conspiracy "to assault and make a violent attack".

On Wednesday, Mr Kyaw Moe Tun reported the apparent threat against him when he was made aware of it on Tuesday and authorities stepped up his security.

"Reportedly, there is some threat. The police are working on it. Necessary security has been provided by the police," Mr Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters.

Mr Kyaw Moe Tun represents Myanmar's elected civilian government, which was overthrown by the military in February.

The military leaders fired him then, but for now, he remains the country's UN envoy because the world body has not acknowledged the military takeover.

News agencies contributed to this developing story

