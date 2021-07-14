US pushes Iraq to crack down on militias before Al Kadhimi visit

The top US diplomat in the Middle East on Wednesday called on the Iraqi government to crack down on Iran-backed militias and hold them accountable for the disappearances and assassinations of Iraqi human rights and civil society activists as Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi prepares to visit Washington this month.

“We’re also talking at every chance that we can with the Iraqi government about their requirement, about their moral duty to protect peaceful protesters and civil society activists,” said Joey Hood, acting assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs

“We have no doubt that anti-democratic armed militia groups are behind these cowardly acts, and targeting of human rights and democracy advocates has to end. And we’re going to bear witness to this. And we’re going to encourage the Iraqi government to take on those militias until we do and bring them to justice.”

Speaking at a panel on Iraq hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Mr Hood noted that last week marked the anniversary of the assassination of Hisham Al Hashimi, an Iraqi expert on extremist groups who was gunned down in Baghdad.

The Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah is widely believed to be behind Al Hashimi’s assassination.

“We continue to call on the Iraqi government to bring those responsible for his murder to justice, as well as those responsible for the killing of Ihab Al Wazni and the disappearance and killing of hundreds of other protesters and civil society activists,” Mr Hood said.

Ihab Al Wazni, who was assassinated in May, was a leader in Iraq’s popular anti-government protest movement and a critic of Iran.

Al Wazni’s assassination added further fuel to the protests, which began in 2019 over deteriorating economic conditions and continuing electricity shortages. After thousands rallied to protest his death in Baghdad, Iran-backed militias shot at and beat the demonstrators, killing one and injuring dozens of others.

Mr Hood called on the Iran-backed militias to cease violence against the Iraqi people and end attacks on US forces stationed throughout Iraq.

“We want them to leave us alone and leave the Iraqi people alone,” said Mr Hood. “The more time we spend dodging rocket attacks and having to defend ourselves, which we will do, then the less time we can devote to all these other issues that are very, very important, like saving lives from Covid.”

US President Joe Biden’s latest round of air strikes last month on Iran-backed militias — carried out in response to a drone attack on the US consulate in Erbil — prompted further attacks on US forces by armed groups.

The spate of violence between the US and the militias will feature highly on the agenda when Mr Al Kadhimi arrives in Washington this month for the latest strategic dialogue between the two countries.

This will be Mr Al Kadhimi’s first visit to Washington since Mr Biden took office.

The prime minister is under intense pressure from the Iran-backed militias, as well as the Sadrist movement, to expel US forces from Iraq.

Washington and Baghdad began a series of strategic dialogues last year to hammer out the future role of US forces in Iraq after the Iraqi Parliament took a symbolic, non-binding vote to expel American troops after the killing of Iranian Quds Force leader Maj Gen Qassem Suleimani and Popular Mobilisation Forces commander Abu Madhi Al Muhandis.

“These meetings are about expanding our bilateral relationship,” said Mr Hood. “But of course, if the militias get their way, all of the media attention is going to focus on those one or two sentences in the joint communique talking about our joint security co-operation relationship.

“Don’t fall into that trap. Focus on everything else that we’re doing or should be doing to grow this bilateral relationship.”

Part of the lengthy communique issued after the latest round of US-Iraq strategic dialogues in April hinted at the withdrawal of American combat troops from Iraq.

However, that agreement is unlikely to significantly alter the US force posture in Iraq as the vast majority of the 2,500 American troops stationed there remain in an advisory capacity as part of the campaign to defeat the remnants of ISIS.

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Fresh faces in UAE side Khalifa Mubarak (24) An accomplished centre-back, the Al Nasr defender’s progress has been hampered in the past by injury. With not many options in central defence, he would bolster what can be a problem area. Ali Salmeen (22) Has been superb at the heart of Al Wasl’s midfield these past two seasons, with the Dubai club flourishing under manager Rodolfo Arrubarrena. Would add workrate and composure to the centre of the park. Mohammed Jamal (23) Enjoyed a stellar 2016/17 Arabian Gulf League campaign, proving integral to Al Jazira as the capital club sealed the championship for only a second time. A tenacious and disciplined central midfielder. Khalfan Mubarak (22) One of the most exciting players in the UAE, the Al Jazira playmaker has been likened in style to Omar Abdulrahman. Has minimal international experience already, but there should be much more to come. Jassim Yaqoub (20) Another incredibly exciting prospect, the Al Nasr winger is becoming a regular contributor at club level. Pacey, direct and with an eye for goal, he would provide the team’s attack an extra dimension.

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

The Bio Favourite Emirati dish: I have so many because it has a lot of herbs and vegetables. Harees (oats with chicken) is one of them Favourite place to go to: Dubai Mall because it has lots of sports shops. Her motivation: My performance because I know that whatever I do, if I put the effort in, I’ll get results During her free time: I like to drink coffee - a latte no sugar and no flavours. I do not like cold drinks Pet peeve: That with every meal they give you a fries and Pepsi. That is so unhealthy Advice to anyone who wants to be an ironman: Go for the goal. If you are consistent, you will get there. With the first one, it might not be what they want but they should start and just do it

The language of diplomacy in 1853 Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853

(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)

We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity. Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

