Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters march in London as far-right clash with police

Pro-Palestinian protesters marched peacefully through central London on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war, as far-right supporters clashed with police near the Cenotaph, amid claims they were “emboldened” by the UK's Home Secretary.

Hundreds of thousands of people flooded the British capital on Saturday on Armistice Day in what was the biggest march so far in support of Palestinians and possibly the largest protest since 2003, when an estimated 1.5 million people took to London’s streets against the Iraq war.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said in an update shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday afternoon, around three hours into the protest, that "at the moment there are no issues" with the march, but counter-protestors had seemed "intent on seeking confrontation".

The Metropolitan Police said officers had faced “aggression” from counter-protesters ahead of a two-minute silence held at the war memorial in Whitehall for Armistice Day.

The force said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “While the two minutes' silence was marked respectfully and without incident on Whitehall, officers have faced aggression from counter-protesters who are in the area in significant numbers.”

It later said it had detained a “large group” of counter-protesters near Westminster Bridge who are believed to be part of the group involved in the disorder. In total, 82 arrests were made in Tachbrook Street. Police said they had made the arrests to prevent a breach of the peace.

Arrests were also made for possession of a knife, possession of a baton, possession of class A drugs and an assault on an emergency worker.

"They’re part of a large group of counter protestors we have been monitoring who have tried to reach the main protest march. We will continue to take action to avoid the disorder that would likely take place if that happened," police said in a post on X.

An officer said police were also preventing some people from leaving the White Swan pub on Vauxhall Bridge Road "as they might cause some aggro".

Pro-Palestine protesters on the main march booed at those kettled inside the pub, where a heavy police presence is in place outside, as they as they walked by.

Around 20 officers, including police on horseback, are separating counter-protesters from the pro-Palestine march, which passed peacefully south.

🗣️Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist update on today's events.



'It's being closely monitored by police. And we also have police looking out for any troublemakers that might be intent on causing disruption' pic.twitter.com/irXbxVW0g4 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2023

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters had climbed on to a raised platform on the corner on Vauxhall Bridge, a firework was set off and one was clutching a smoke flare.

Police officers appeared to be preventing a small group of counter-protesters from coming up a flight of stairs on the Pimlico side of the bridge.

Further clashes between people chanting “England 'til I die” and officers took place near Westminster underground station and in Chinatown.

The far-right has been emboldened by the Home Secretary. She has spent her week fanning the flames of division. They are now attacking the Police on Armistice Day.



The Home Secretary's position is untenable. She must resign. https://t.co/okPyA0MlpN — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) November 11, 2023

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf blamed the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, for the unrest, saying she had encouraged far-right protesters with her inflammatory rhetoric, branding pro-Palestinian demonstrators “hate marchers”.

She also accused the police of bias for letting the march go ahead on the day commemorating the end of the First World War.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: “The far right has been emboldened by the Home Secretary. She has spent her week fanning the flames of division. They are now attacking the police on Armistice Day.

“The Home Secretary's position is untenable. She must resign.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The scenes of disorder we witnessed by the far-right at the Cenotaph are a direct result of the Home Secretary's words. The police's job has been made much harder.”

There were no signs of trouble at the start of the march on Saturday, when thousands of people flooded into Hyde Park ahead of the beginning of the protest.

One London marcher told The National her father was a Holocaust survivor who supported the Palestinian cause. Celia Urbach said Philip Gorbach, who lost his entire family in the Holocaust, arrived in London on Kindertransport when he was 14.

She said he would have joined her at the march to support Palestinians if he were still alive.

“He was always ambivalent about the Zionist project, because of course he wanted a homeland for the Jews he knew it meant displacing another people.

“So he could never wholeheartedly support the Zionist project and that’s been my upbringing. There are many, many Jews who feel the same way.”

“He carried a lot of sadness in attempting to solve one problem you create another in a very similar vein. “He felt deeply sad about that. And I do too.”

Johnathan Ferrier, 78, who also took part in the march, said those who died in the World Wars would have understood why people were protesting against the Israel-Gaza conflict.

He told The National: “My father’s brother, my uncle, was killed in the First World War, at the age of 18.

“I will be going to our Remembrance service tomorrow. But my uncle would, and all the British who were killed in the First World War, and the Germans, and those killed in the Second World War would have understood and realised how we have to stop this madness. That’s why I am here.

Protesters wave flags and hold flares during a pro-Palestinian protest in London. AP

“We have to have a ceasefire. But we also have to have a just solution. And unfortunately the creation of Israel by displacing Palestinians in 1947 was a mistake.

“We need a two or even a three state solution. And we have to work for a peaceful solution.”

Another protester, Farhan Mohamed, 27, said people coming together to support the Palestinian cause “shows what Britain is about”.

“Britain is about the people, and you can’t forget people who are in need of help.

“If the way we help them and going on marches, that’s the littlest we can do. And that’s the only thing we can do. But we do it together.”

He said people should focus on what is happening in Palestine, rather than issues like what Ms Braverman said about the protest.

“It is a very big gathering. You see all sorts of people, and it’s not just Muslims,” he told The National.

“I have seen a couple of Jewish people as well. It’s a way of understanding that people need help and we should come together, put aside our differences and support what’s right.”

Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley had resisted pressure from politicians, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to try to block the gathering.

He said intelligence surrounding the potential for serious disorder this weekend did not meet the threshold to apply for a ban and insisted he would not act outside the law.

On the eve of the mass protest, the Prime Minister urged those taking part to do so “respectfully and peacefully” and to respect Armistice Day commemorations.

“Remembrance weekend is sacred for us all and should be a moment of unity, of our shared British values and of solemn reflection,” he said.

Protests were, however, banned at several train stations, with orders in place prohibiting trespassory assembly at Waterloo, Victoria and Charing Cross between 10am and 11pm on Saturday.

Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman have expressed concern that the protests could spill over into Sunday, when King Charles and the prime ministers of Commonwealth nations will lay wreaths at the national war memorial, known as the Cenotaph.

The commemoration events are “sacred” to Britain and should be a time for unity and “solemn reflection,” Sunak said in a statement before Saturday's events got underway.

“It is because of those who fought for this country and for the freedom we cherish that those who wish to protest can do so, but they must do so respectfully and peacefully,” Mr Sunak said.