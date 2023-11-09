London's American embassy faces controversial Gaza demo test on Armistice Day

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

America's tower block embassy has been tucked away in relative obscurity in a quiet part of the city since it opened six years ago but this weekend it will be thrust into the spotlight during the city's pro-Palestinian protest.

The signature weekly demonstration in the UK's capital will feature the biggest crowd yet to assemble outside its facade, just across the road from the Thames, and surrounded by nondescript new developments.

Built at a cost of $1 billion, its modern glass design is meant to resemble a crystalline cube, which Americans say embodies the "core democratic values of transparency, openness and equality".

US Embassy Gallery The newly opened US embassy in January 2018. The building is nearly twice the size of the old Grosvenor Square base. Getty Images

Once derided as "off location” by former president Donald Trump, who refused to take part the ceremonial opening, the embassy in Nine Elms will finally grab the world's attention as the culmination of the most controversial protest march yet against the Israel-Gaza war.

Organisers have been working on the plans for a month even though the date coincides with Armistice Day, the official commemoration of end of the First World War.

Throughout that weekend, the UK remembers its war dead, though the police have said legal threshold for it being banned can't be met, which the UK government disputes.

Instead, they have offered a compromise whereby the marchers avoid the Cenotaph war memorial, the focal point of commemorations, and instead make their way across the Thames to the embassy.

The march will be the fourth one held in London on consecutive weekends since the Israel-Gaza war broke out and the events have become increasingly controversial.

Given the close ties between the US and the UK, the embassy has huge symbolic status and the police in London will be aware that any confrontation with demonstrators will be beamed across the world.

Graham Wettone, a former Met officer and expert in public order policing, told the The National the Met will have carefully planned the route the marchers will take to the embassy and will be helped by it being an “island site” that can be ringed with officers.

“The difficulties you have is no event organiser can ever guarantee that everybody on their march is actually going to behave and abide by whatever conditions the police impose,” he said.

The building itself lies in Nine Elms, an area of the city just south the river that has been extensively redeveloped in recent years, with tall buildings now dominating the skyline.

The Americans moved there in 2017 from their imposing former embassy in Grosvenor Square in the centre of the UK’s capital.

A moat, the first built in London since medieval times, sits at the front of the current building, doubling up as protection from a terrorist attack and a pleasing-on-the-eye visual experience.

There has yet to be a repeat of the scenes that occurred outside London's US embassy in 1968 when protests against the Vietnam War descended into running battles with police.

A protest by the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 featured some pushing and shoving but feelings aroused by the situation in Gaza and America’s long-standing support for Israel make Saturday’s protest the present the biggest challenge for the Met since 1968.

Mr Wettone said preparations for handling the march would have been extensive.

“The US embassy is a target that will have to be secured," he said.

"When there are public events, you go through various scenarios asking ‘what if someone does tries this’ but it’s a very well protected premises.

“They have their own internal security and are more than capable of locking their building down and securing it properly, as they did at Grosvenor Square. So potentially there could be disorder but the police are well-versed in working with the US embassy.”

Ahead of the march, ambassador Jane Hartley said Israel had right to defend itself, in accordance with international law, while reinforcing calls by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for “pauses” to allow aid to enter Gaza.

“We’ve made it very clear we care deeply about one, humanitarian aid getting in, two, the release of the hostages, and three, Israel obviously has a right to defend itself,” she told CNN.

Pro Palestinian protesters in central London for last Saturday's march. AFP

“This was a terrible, horrific terrorist attack but what Secretary Blinken has also said, that how they defend themselves, is also very, very important and that means in accordance with humanitarian law and the rules of war.”

Ms Hartley said she believed concern was mounting over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and said the US was “working very closely with our allies” to get more aid in.