Why is Saturday's Pro-Palestine march in London so controversial?

Marches have been held on the streets of London on consecutive Saturdays since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

In the aftermath of previous marches, the actions of some of the protesters, have become a political issue.

Another march is planned for this Saturday, which has led to several objections with appeals for the march to be postponed or banned.

After last weekend’s march, police said a “pro-Hamas” leaflet was on sale, while some demonstrators threw fireworks at officers and climbed on Trafalgar Square’s fountains.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said chants by some demonstrators were anti-Semitic and implied the erasure of Israel.

Why has Saturday’s march become particularly contentious?

Saturday is Armistice Day – the 11th day of the 11th month, marking the moment when the guns fell silent in the First World War. Nowadays, Armistice Day in Britain recognises all those who died fighting for the United Kingdom in war since 1914.

While official commemorations take place on Remembrance Sunday, there are still gatherings at the Cenotaph war memorial on Saturday.

Some argue that no protests should take place on November 11 out of respect for those who died for their country. It has been described as a “sacred day” by government minister Steve Barclay.

“I don't think there should be a march on Armistice Day, I think it's the most sacred day in the calendar, it's the time when the country comes together,” he said.

What have the police said?

The Metropolitan Police have urged the march’s organiser to reconsider holding the event.

Senior officers have cited concerns about violence and disorder stemming from breakaway groups linked to the protests.

The force could request the power to ban the event under Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986, but that would only apply if there was the threat of serious public disorder which could not be controlled by other measures.

But the force’s commissioner said the potential for serious disorder does not meet the threshold to suggest a “real threat” of disorder, so it cannot be banned.

“The laws created by Parliament are clear. There is no absolute power to ban protest, therefore there will be a protest this weekend,” he said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said will hold the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley “accountable” for his decision to greenlight the march, which he called “disrespectful”.

What is planned and what have the march organisers themselves said?

The organisers have said the march’s route will be from the corner of Hyde Park to the US Embassy in south London and will not travel through Whitehall, where the Cenotaph is located.

The march will begin at 12.45pm, almost two hours after the national two minutes' silence of commemoration.

The six organising groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, released a statement asserting their right to protest.

“The idea that it is acceptable for Israel to keep bombing and killing Palestinians in Gaza including over 4,000 children, but not for people to protest peacefully against these crimes is grotesque,” it read.

Who are the six groups organising the march?

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, The Stop the War Coalition, Palestinian Forum in Britain, the Muslim Association of Britain and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament form the umbrella of groups organising the march.

Why is there concern about potential escalation?

There are fears breakaway groups, fuelled by anger at Israel, could clash with counter-demonstrators.

Free Palestine graffiti was sprayed on the Rochdale Cenotaph while anti-Islam groups have called for there to be a counter-protest.

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, who has been allowed back on X, formerly known as Twitter, after being banned for “hateful conduct” said on the platform “British men are mobilising for Saturday to be in London”.

This is to “show our Government and show our police and show Hamas and everyone sitting around the world saying 'Britain has fallen' that there is a resistance”.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said he's been speaking to all sides and emphasised "no-one's coming near the Cenotaph to protest, the route isn't coming anywhere near here".

"Measures will all be in place to ensure people can all go about Remembrance in the way they want to, unmolested by any other the other events taking place this weekend to please do come to London, it's a really important weekend," he told the BBC.