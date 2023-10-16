Sunak says he stands by Israel after 'existential strike' by Hamas

Rishi Sunak told the British Parliament on Monday that he was standing by Israel as it responded to Hamas attacks from Gaza, which represented an "existential strike" on the country's security.

The UK Prime Minister has been unequivocal in assuring the Israeli government of British support since No 10's first response to the attacks. Addressing MPs for the first time since Hamas launched the assault, Mr Sunak set out the three pillars of his policy to address the crisis.

Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons about Hamas's attacks on Israel on Monday. PA

"One reason why this attack is so shocking is that it is a fundamental challenge to any idea of co-existence, which is an essential precursor to peace and stability in the region," he said.

"Israel was founded not just as a homeland for the Jewish people, but as a guarantor of their security to ensure that what happened to the Jewish people in the Holocaust could never happen again. Through its strength and resilience, Israel gradually achieved some of that longing for security.

"This atrocity was an existential strike at the very idea of Israel."

The depth of Mr Sunak's reaction led officials to say that there are "no grey areas" in Britain's response, with the UK standing firmly behind Israel to prevent further threats to its security and whatever military operation may come next.

However, officials stressed London is not giving Israel a carte blanche. Mr Sunak said the government calls on Israel to ensure its operation "protects civilians from harm".

“This must be done in line with international humanitarian law, but also recognising that they face a vicious enemy that embeds itself behind civilians," he said.

“As a friend, we will continue to call on Israel to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians."

Mr Sunak also spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday to reiterate his support for a two-state solution to the conflict.

"The Prime Minister and President Abbas agreed that the international community must intensify efforts to break the cycle of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories," No 10 said in a statement.

Mr Sunak said the government would increase British aid to Palestinians by £10 million ($12.2 million).

Mr Sunak announced a three-point strategy in which the government will support Israel while using diplomacy to prevent the war from spreading through the Middle East and to ward off a major humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He told Parliament that British naval and other units redeployed to the Mediterranean would be used to prevent Iran shipping arms to its allied militias – not only Hamas, but Lebanon's Hezbollah too.

"Last week I deployed surveillance aircraft and assets to the Mediterranean," he said.

“They are already engaged with ensuring that arms shipments do not find their way to people like Hezbollah, and Iran does not see this as as opportunity to escalate the conflict.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was due to call his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on Monday, and Ministry of Defence officials said he would emphasise that any military operation must be conducted according to international law.

Mr Sunak was contemplating his next political moves following modest success at the Conservative Party conference, when worried aides approached him with word of the Hamas incursion.

The Hamas rocket attack on Israel early on October 7 was followed by a land assault that resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths, including children.

Mr Sunak made his position very clear. His support for Israel was “unequivocal”, and for Hamas there was “unequivocal condemnation”.

The Conservative Party is a long-term backer of Israel. “This is one of the big differences between Labour and the Conservatives in that we have actually been long-time friends of Israel,” said a Conservative official, who is Jewish.

“We understand the difference between Palestine and Hamas, and that Hamas is a terror group that wants to wipe Israel out and wipe all Jews out. We understand that Hamas is totally different from Palestinians.”

The pro-Israel stance of the party is something long-acknowledged, with the Conservative Friends of Israel group exercising strong influence.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shakes hands with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Downing Street on Sunday. AFP

There is an incredibly strong connection between CFI and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu,” one party veteran said.

“The group is also a massive electoral asset to the Tories via their fundraising activities, but many Conservatives mistake the CFI’s view for that of the view of Jewish people in the UK.”

This was on display when former prime minister Liz Truss announced that Britain would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a decision that Mr Sunak quietly reversed.

But not all members of the Conservative Party approve of its pro-Israel stance. Crispin Blunt, a frequent critic of Israel and co-director of the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, issued the group’s intention to prosecute the British government for “aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza”.

While Mr Blunt is in a minority, the condemnation of Israel could soon prove difficult to ignore if an invasion of Gaza leads to a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

The CFI is understood to heavily favour the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and some Arab countries – including the UAE – and this could influence its future support for Mr Netanyahu’s actions if the group considers Israel's response to have gone too far, the veteran official said.

“This could water down [Mr Sunak's] response, but he’s not going to do it through casualties in Gaza, but more likely because he's looking to do a trade deal with GCC and understands the danger of Jordan’s instability.”

Mr Sunak will also draw on the US's unqualified backing of Israel’s actions, as well as the fact that Labour leader Keir Starmer has positioned his party firmly behind Israel.

Mr Starmer, who could become prime minister next year, may also see the crisis as an opportunity to prove that his party has moved further away from the allegations of anti-Semitism it was subjected to under the leadership of his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.