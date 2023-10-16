LATEST UPDATES
TOPSHOT - Israeli army soldiers patrol an undisclosed area in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on October 15, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel exchanged deadly border fire on October 15, with the Iran-backed group claiming responsibility for strikes that Israel said killed a civilian, further raising cross-border tensions during Israel's war with Gaza-based militants. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli occupation of Gaza would be 'a big mistake', says Biden

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday appealed to Israel to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian aid in Gaza

  • Rafah border crossing expected to open this morning
  • Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be 'a big mistake'
  • UN chief appeals to Israel to allow access for humanitarian aid in Gaza
  • Unifil headquarters hit by rocket fire in southern Lebanon
  • US appoints special envoy with focus on Gaza
  • Israeli army awaits 'political' green light for Gaza invasion
  • More than 2,450 killed and 9,500 wounded in Gaza
  • 'Mass displacement' towards southern Gaza Strip, says UN
Tens of thousands rally around the world in support of Israel and Palestinians

Palestine supporters protest at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

Palestine supporters protest at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. AFP

Israeli soldiers patrol in armoured personnel carriers at an undisclosed position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon. AFP

Israeli soldiers patrol in armoured personnel carriers at an undisclosed position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon. AFP

At UN headquarters in New York City, Rachel Zeitchik, right, and Jay Zeitchik attend an event for families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. AFP

At UN headquarters in New York City, Rachel Zeitchik, right, and Jay Zeitchik attend an event for families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. AFP

Protestors hold Palestinian flags and red flares during a demonstration at Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters

Protestors hold Palestinian flags and red flares during a demonstration at Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters

Updated: October 16, 2023, 4:18 AM