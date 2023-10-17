LATEST UPDATES
A Palestinian youth carrying bread walks past buildings destroyed in recent Israeli strikes in Al Remal, in Gaza City, 16 October 2023. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. More than 2,750 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian Health Ministry after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. EPA / MOHAMMED SABER

Israel-Gaza war live: Biden to visit Israel after warning against Gaza occupation

US President to travel to region as Iran warns of 'pre-emptive action' if Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues

LATEST UPDATES
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
  • US central command chief arrives in Israel
  • Iran says pre-emptive action by 'resistance axis' expected in coming hours
  • Crucial aid stalled at Egypt-Gaza border as negotiations drag on
  • Gaza death toll rises to 2,778 and 10,000 injured
  • UNSC rejects Russian resolution for humanitarian aid to Gaza
  • Israeli intel agency chief says it failed in stopping Hamas attack
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEOS
GAZA MAP
FULL COVERAGE

Tens of thousands rally around the world in support of Israel and Palestinians

Palestine supporters protest at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

Australia Reacts To War Between Israel And Palestine's Hamas

Palestine supporters protest at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

Blinken's visit to the Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the media before leaving Cairo, en route to Jordan. AP

Israel Palestinians US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the media before leaving Cairo, en route to Jordan. AP

Israel-Gaza war: latest pictures

A medic carries a Palestinian child injured during Israeli air strikes into a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

A medic carries a Palestinian child injured during Israeli air strikes into a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

At UN headquarters in New York City, Rachel Zeitchik, right, and Jay Zeitchik attend an event for families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. AFP

UN-US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT

At UN headquarters in New York City, Rachel Zeitchik, right, and Jay Zeitchik attend an event for families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. AFP

Satellite images show Israeli bombardment on Gaza

Demonstrations in Europe

Protestors hold Palestinian flags and red flares during a demonstration at Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters

Demonstration in support of Palestinians, in Paris

Protestors hold Palestinian flags and red flares during a demonstration at Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters

undefined
Updated: October 17, 2023, 4:54 AM