English Heritage to roll out blue plaque scheme opening doors for more Middle East honours

London's official blue plaque scheme, which commemorates the achievements of individuals, will be expanded throughout England under new plans announced on Wednesday.

The scheme in the capital was launched in 1866 and several historical figures and buildings linked to the Middle East have received plaques over the years.

But there are calls for the scheme to give greater recognition to the Middle East's contribution to the UK.

At present, only a small number of English Heritage's 990 blue plaques recognise the Middle East's accomplishments in England – these include archaeologists and diplomats.

Now many are advocating for a more inclusive approach in the awarding of blue plaques.

Sarah Cobham, director of Dream Time Creative, initiated the "Forgotten Women of Wakefield" campaign when she learnt that Yorkshire's pioneering female MP, Alice Bacon, did not have a plaque, recognition her male peers had received.

"The achievements of individuals from all over the world to British society deserve acknowledgment," Ms Cobham told The National.

"Our persistent efforts have led to four women of colour among the 31 meritorious women now commemorated by the Forgotten Women of Wakefield."

Ms Cobham faced challenges in her endeavour.

"An entrenched, archaic system overlooks various ethnicities and genders," she said.

"Although Wakefield leads in blue plaque parity in the UK, there's much more ground to cover. It's crucial for plaque authorities to recognise the global contributions of women to British society."

The House of Lords is expected to debate an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to change the current capital-only approach.

“London’s blue plaques are world renowned. For over 150 years they have helped to celebrate the rich and diverse heritage of our capital city and the people who have passed through it," Lord Parkinson said.

“But people everywhere should be able to celebrate the figures who have shaped their community – which is why we are seeking to extend this opportunity across the country, to allow people and buildings from anywhere in England to be nominated.

“I encourage people to get thinking about who has helped to define their community and makes them proud of where they live so that their impact on their home area, as well as the wider world, can be recognised and celebrated.”

English Heritage estimates three million people a year visit its website to view the list of plaques and a recent survey revealed 80 per cent of Londoners were aware of blue plaques, and 60 per cent had personally seen one.

Among the celebrated personalities, a surprisingly large number have connections to the Middle East, from Egyptologists to politicians, with varying degrees of influence and affiliation to the region.

Where are London's plaques with links to the Middle East?

The scheme commemorates several individuals who made significant contributions to the Middle East.

These people are from diverse backgrounds and each left a lasting impression on the region.

Scipio Africanus Mussabini

Scipio Africanus Mussabini, of Syrian, Italian, and French descent, was an accomplished British athletics coach, best known for guiding athletes Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell to Olympic gold medals in 1924.

A blue plaque commemorating the life of athletics coach Scipio Africanus Mussabini is unveiled by actor Ben Cross in London in 2012. Getty Images

Born in London to a Christian family originally from Damascus, Syria, Mussabini's diverse heritage traced back to his Syrian merchant great-grandfather who Italianised his surname from Mussa to Mussabini.

An athlete himself, Mussabini participated in the 100m dash at the 1908 Olympic Games. Inspired by the training methods of American athletes, he subsequently opened a running school in London and quickly established himself as a respected coach.

Athlete Harold Abrahams, played by Ben Cross, trains for the 1924 Olympics with coach Sam Mussabini, played by Ian Holm, in a scene from 'Chariots of Fire'. Getty Images

You can see his plaque on Burbage Road in Herne Hill, London.

Lord Leighton

At 12 Holland Park in London, an inconspicuous blue plaque marks the former residence of the famed painter Lord Leighton.

The home, which was completed between 1866 and 1895, is now a museum featuring the Arab Hall: a unique room filled with elements from Damascus, Istanbul, and Cairo, some dating from the 16th century.

Lord Leighton, whose primary artistic focus was on Greek mythology and Old Testament imagery, travelled extensively in the Near East and developed a passion for Middle Eastern architecture.

This passion is evident throughout the home, especially in the Arab Hall, decorated with original and commissioned pieces, including Ottoman iznik tiles and intricate wooden lattice pieces from Damascus.

View from the Arab Hall looking into the Narcissus Hall. Photo: Will Pryce / Leighton House

The hall reflects both Leighton's admiration for the East and the Victorian-era fascination with Islamic art and architecture.

The renovated Leighton House also introduces new additions that continue the celebration of Middle Eastern artistry, such as a mural inspired by the poet Rumi.

T E Lawrence

And if you're in Westminster, specifically Barton Street, you can see the plaque for T E Lawrence, famously known as Lawrence of Arabia.

A British archaeologist, soldier, and writer, he played an instrumental role during the Arab Revolt in the First World War.

His deep involvement in the Middle East made him an essential link between Britain and the Arab world.

The blue plaque marking the home of T E Lawrence, Lawrence of Arabia, in Westminster, London. Getty Images

Gertrude Bell

And less than 3km away is a plaque to 'Britain's queen of the desert' Gertrude Bell, which can be seen on Sloane Street.

Bell, a British writer, explorer, and archaeologist, played a significant role in helping to establish modern Iraq and Jordan – making her a central figure in Middle Eastern history.

She was a confidante and ally of Iraq's King Faisal and in her later life he appointed her the honorary director of antiquities of Iraq.

In her role, she helped create an archaeological museum in Baghdad and modernised procedures and catalogued findings of artefacts to prevent unauthorised looting.

She was the first to insist that antiquities excavated should stay in the country of their origin and she also supported education for Iraqi women.

Field Marshal Edmund Henry Hynman Allenby

On Wetherby Gardens, in South Kensington, Field Marshal Edmund Henry Hynman Allenby, First Viscount Allenby, a prominent British Army officer and imperial governor, best known for his leadership during the First World War, is recognised on a plaque.

He led the British Empire's Egyptian Expeditionary Force in the Sinai and Palestine Campaign against the Ottoman Empire, successfully capturing several key locations including Beersheba, Jaffa, Jerusalem and Damascus.

He also commanded T. E. Lawrence and his forces in the conquest of Ottoman territory. After the war, he served as high commissioner in Egypt from 1919 to 1925, essentially ruling the country during this time.

The ceremony of dedication by Field Marshal Edmund Henry Hynman Allenby (1861-1936) at the war cemetery at El Qautara, Egypt, circa 1919. Getty Images

Evelyn Baring

Diplomat Evelyn Baring, the First Earl of Cromer, who held substantial authority in Egypt during the British occupation, is recognised by a plaque on Wimpole Street in Marylebone.

Serving as a statesman and colonial administrator, his de facto control over Egyptian finances and governance marked his era.

Howard Carter

Howard Carter, a British archaeologist and Egyptologist, discovered Pharaoh Tutankhamun's intact tomb in November 1922, earning him international acclaim.

His discovery was one of the most significant moments in the history of archaeology, giving unprecedented insights into the life and death of an ancient Egyptian ruler.

Carter's plaque can be seen in Collingham Gardens, South Kensington.

British Egyptologist Howard Carter (1874-1939) at the entrance to an archaeological site in Egypt, 1923. Getty Images

Wilfrid Scawen Blunt

Wilfrid Scawen Blunt was an English poet and writer. Together with his wife, Lady Anne Blunt, they travelled extensively in the Middle East, preserving Arabian horse bloodlines through their farm, the Crabbet Arabian Stud. He is commemorated on a plaque at 15 Buckingham Gate, St James's.

David Ben-Gurion

David Ben-Gurion, the primary founder and first prime minister of the State of Israel, is also commemorated – his plaque can be seen on Warrington Crescent in Maida Vale.

Tommy Cooper

There are also others who have a circumstantial link to the Middle East, such as Tommy Cooper, a Welsh prop comedian and magician, who made an indelible mark in Egypt, where he entertained audiences with his unique comedic style and magic tricks.

His international performances in the 1950s and 1960s included several countries, Egypt being one of them. You can see his plaque in Barrowgate Road in Chiswick.

British comedian, Tommy Cooper (1922-1984). Getty Images

Other popular plaques

Some of the most popular blue plaques include those commemorating Charles Dickens, William Shakespeare and Virginia Woolf.

There are also plaques that commemorate famous scientists, artists, and musicians.

The oldest surviving plaque, installed in 1867, belongs to Napoleon III, featuring the imperial eagle. He was exiled from France after the Battle of Waterloo and later became part of London's elite society. This plaque at 1c King Street, St James's, was unique in being installed during Napoleon III's lifetime.

The rules now state a plaque can be erected only 20 years after a person's death.

Dr Samuel Johnson's plaque, despite its typical appearance, is the sole plaque in the City of London and, oddly, it's not even blue. The city decided to develop its own blue plaque scheme in 1879, three years after Johnson's was erected at his home in Gough Square, Holborn.

Noor Inayat Khan, a British spy during the Second World War, known by her code name “Madeleine”, who showed remarkable resilience against the Gestapo and was executed in Dachau concentration camp, was honoured with a blue plaque.

Noor Inayat Khan

Khan's memory had faded in Britain until her biographer, Shrabani Basu, championed her legacy, resulting in the commemorative plaque and, earlier, a bronze bust in London's Gordon Square Gardens in 2011.

Another distinctive plaque, although unofficial, commemorates Sidney George Lewis. He joined the East Sussex regiment at age 12 and served in both world wars, eventually taking up bomb disposal during the Second World War. He is the the youngest man to serve in the British Army and has a plaque at his former home at Garratt Lane, Tooting.

Edward Johnston's plaque at Hammersmith Terrace, Chiswick, utilises the "Johnston font" he developed in 1916 for the London Underground, is one of only four that follow this pattern, dedicated to personalities associated with the Underground.

The only plaque featuring an image is dedicated to the dog Nipper in Piccadilly, who was immortalised in the famous painting His Master's Voice, used by the Gramophone Company and, later, HMV.

General view of the site of the English Heritage blue plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Coleherne Court, Old Brompton Road, London. PA

Unusual jobs are also memorialised on the plaques. Luke Howard, a chemist, proposed the cloud classification still used today. Edith Garraud, a jiu-jitsu instructor, taught suffragettes self defence. Willy Clarkson's wig and costume shop thrived during the festive seasons, and Joseph Grimaldi, the original King of Clowns, had an immense influence on pantomime.

The plaques also celebrate influential women, including fabric designer Anna Maria Garway and philanthropist Mary Hughes, although they represent only about 13 per cent of all plaques.

Figures from ethnic minorities are commemorated in fewer than 5 per cent of the plaques.

Several plaques adorn some houses, with Chatham House on St James’s Square, home to three prime ministers, being an outstanding example. George Frideric Handel and Jimi Hendrix, separated by 200 years, share adjacent plaques in Mayfair.

Notably, these plaques sometimes contain inaccuracies, such as the misplaced plaque of poet John Dryden, or the typo in Thomas De Quincey's name. The uniquely shaped plaque of Thomas Arne, the composer of Rule Britannia, squeezed between narrow windows, adds an element of humour. But nothing beats the whimsical, albeit fake, plaque of Carswell Prentice, the supposed inventor of the supermarket trolley.

Ada Salter, social reformer and London's first female mayor, became Britain's first female Labour mayor when she became mayor of Bermondsey in 1922. Photo: English Heritage

History and functioning of the blue plaques scheme

The concept of memorial tablets was first introduced in 1863 by William Ewart MP.

Three years later, the (Royal) Society of Arts instigated the official plaques scheme and installed its inaugural plaque in 1867 to honour the poet, Lord Byron.

Different governing bodies have administered the scheme over the years, with English Heritage taking the helm in 1986.

With more than 950 blue plaques scattered across London, the scheme is recognised as an integral component of the city's historic landscape.

The plaques are unique pieces, handmade by expert craftspeople and are kiln-fired twice over several months, ensuring their longevity.

English Heritage accepts and encourages nominations for the scheme from individuals and organisations alike.

The nominee, upon satisfying English Heritage's criteria, gets shortlisted by the blue plaques panel.

A two-stage research process is then initiated that usually culminates in the installation of a plaque within two to three years.

Lottie Walker, a descendant of one of the Match Girls, during the unveiling of a blue plaque commemorating the Match Girls' Strike of 1888 at the site of the former Bryant and May match factory in east London. PA

What does it mean to have a blue plaque on your property?

Luke Ellwood, a regional partner at real estate agency Knight Frank, shared his insights with The National on the effect of a blue plaque on property value.

He said: “It is difficult to quantify value-add in monetary terms if your property boasts a blue plaque. Nonetheless, it undeniably widens the property's market exposure.”

Mr Ellwood said that properties with a blue plaque tend to attract significant attention from press and PR, thereby increasing their visibility and illuminating their historical significance.

This exposure can pique the interest of potential buyers who might not have previously considered the area, especially if they are fans of the historical figure commemorated by the plaque. Such interest can potentially spur competition, leading to increased offers.

However, Mr Ellwood cautioned that while a blue plaque boosts buyer confidence in making a worthy purchase, it doesn't necessarily increase the property's value in direct terms.

“Many blue plaques are found in London,” Mr Ellwood noted, “which help spotlight these areas and enhance their popularity.”

According to Mr Ellwood, blue plaques can attract a diverse demographic of potential buyers, including historians, and while no buyers have directly requested a plaque-bearing property, the heightened media interest certainly helps promote the area.

English Heritage's blue plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales, marking the flat where she lived at the time of her engagement to Charles, Prince of Wales at the time. Reuters

Criteria for blue plaques

English Heritage told The National about the stringent criteria, based on guidelines adopted by the London County Council in the 1950s, for assessing proposals.

The nominee should have a verifiable connection with a surviving dwelling or workplace. The candidate must hold significant public standing in a city, national, or international context and have made a substantial positive contribution to human welfare or happiness.

The impact of the individual's achievements should have elicited public recognition, or they should be highly regarded by the majority of their professional counterparts.

Importantly, proposals for commemoration will not be considered until 20 years after the subject's demise.

Moreover, the individual should have lived in London for a significant period, contributing meaningfully to their life and work.

English Heritage maintains a policy of not discriminating on the basis of gender, race, or sexuality.

Animals and fictitious characters are excluded from consideration.

Additional guidelines govern the placement of plaques, including visibility from public highways and the avoidance of buildings associated with many notable figures, among others.

The research and conservation process

To maintain historical authenticity, two dedicated historians undertake comprehensive research for every nomination, English Heritage told The National. However, once installed, no conservation work takes place on the plaques.

Impact and future plans

All blue plaques are listed on the English Heritage website, allowing easy access for the public to search by borough, category, or name/keyword.

To augment accessibility and information sharing, English Heritage has developed a blue plaques app featuring guided walks and highlighting plaques in your vicinity.

The scheme serves a dual purpose. Primarily, it commemorates London's rich history by linking influential historical figures to their places of residence or work.

Simultaneously, the programme fosters public engagement with history and heritage by bringing the capital's history to life.

To further enrich this, English Heritage has continuing campaigns to encourage nominations for underrepresented groups, thereby promoting inclusivity.

Now, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Historic England and English Heritage will together develop a new wider scheme across England.

"The London blue plaques scheme is the oldest of its kind and has inspired many similar commemorative schemes, both here in this country and around the world," said Anna Eavis, curatorial director at English Heritage.

"English Heritage is very proud of the London scheme and all the work we do to celebrate a huge range of people and buildings with the iconic blue roundels.

"We're working with Historic England on how the England-wide scheme will work in practice."

Chief executive of Historic England, Duncan Wilson, said the new move will help people embrace heritage across England.

"Standing in a historic place and finding a blue plaque, or historical place marker, brings us face to face with our shared history," he said.

"In developing a national blue plaques scheme that will celebrate heritage across England, we want to help people feel a stronger connection to the history all around us and shine a light on the people and places of the past which have made us who we are."