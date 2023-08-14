Poland detains Russians for 'spying and distributing Wagner propaganda'

Poland has detained two Russians suspected of spying and disseminating propaganda for the Wagner Group.

They are alleged to have committed the activities in the capital Warsaw and Krakow, Poland's second-largest city.

“Both were charged with … espionage and arrested,” Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

He added that they were also accused of “distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner Group”.

Polish media last week reported about the appearance of stickers with the Wagner logo and inscriptions in English reading "We are here - join us", as well as QR codes redirecting to a Russian website about the mercenary group.

According to the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, the stickers were reported to the police by residents in Krakow and Warsaw.

The interior ministry did not say whether the arrests were made in connection with the distribution of the stickers.

Poland has recently warned of possible provocations coming from the mercenary group currently based in neighbouring Belarus, and said it would in response increase troop levels at the border between the two countries to 10,000.

However, in recent days reports have indicated that Wagner fighters are returning to Russia from Belarus in large numbers, suggesting that a deal to harbour the group has collapsed.

The deal was brokered after Wagner mercenaries staged a mutiny in Russia in June, over grievances with the Russian military leadership.

Wagner fighters took control of the city of Rostov-on-Don and were heading towards Moscow, until persuaded to withdraw and relocate in Belarus.

Earlier this month Poland said it was working towards the “complete isolation” of Belarus, after it accused the country of carrying out military provocations on its border, including an incursion by two helicopters.

Nato member Poland has been concerned about the possible spillover of war on to its territory since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Separately, Ukraine said on Monday its forces had recaptured a clutch of territory around the war-battered eastern town of Bakhmut last week, wresting back land taken by Russian forces this summer.

Kyiv launched a highly-anticipated counter-offensive in June after building up assault battalions and stockpiling Western-donated weapons but has acknowledged slow progress.

"In the Bakhmut sector, three square kilometres were liberated last week," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told state television.

"In total, 40 square kilometres have been liberated on the southern flank of the Bakhmut sector," she added.

Russian forces, spearheaded by Wagner, captured the town of some 70,000 in May after months of fierce fighting.

Ukrainian forces have also been pressing against deeply entrenched Russian forces in the south of the country, in two regions the Kremlin said it had annexed last year.

Ms Maliar said Ukrainian forces had been pushing towards the captured towns of Melitopol and Berdyansk, adding that "hostilities are continuing in Urozhaine", a settlement on the southern front in the Donetsk region.

"We have certain successes there. Our forces also had certain successes on the south of Staromayorsk," the deputy defence minister said, referring to another nearby town.

Ms Maliar also confirmed that Ukrainian troops had conducted "certain tasks" on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region.

The river was rendered the de facto front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the region after Kyiv recaptured the territory's main city, also called Kherson, in November.

"We cannot reveal the details but we completed these tasks. In order to entrench there, it is necessary to dislodge the enemy and clear the territory," Ms Maliar said.

Overnight, Ukrainian authorities said Russia launched “several waves” of drone and missile attacks, amid reports that Kyiv’s troops are making some advances along the frontline in the country’s south.

Air defense shot down all 15 Iranian-made drones and eight Kalibr cruise missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram on Monday. Debris that fell on the port city of Odesa caused a fire and injured three people, according to regional Governor Oleh Kiper.

On Sunday, Russian shelling killed seven people, including a 22-day-old infant, and wounded at least 22 in the southern region of Kherson, prompting local officials to declare Monday a day of mourning and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to promise justice.

The ruble meanwhile broke through the psychologically important level of 100 to the dollar for the first time since March last year.