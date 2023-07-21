Sunak's Tories retain Johnson's old constituency to avoid UK by-election whitewash

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservative Party lost two strategic parliamentary seats on Friday, while retaining Boris Johnson's old constituency.

Mr Sunak's party lost its 19,000-vote majority in the southwestern England seat of Somerton and Frome and its 20,000 majority in the northern seat of Selby and Ainsty, while winning former Prime Minister Mr Johnson's seat of Uxbridge and Ruislip by fewer than 500 votes.

The votes were one of the last electoral tests before a general election expected next year.

The winning of Mr Johnson's former seat was a huge relief for Mr Sunak who avoided becoming the first British leader to lose three by-elections on a single day in more than half a century ago.

The other results exposed the Conservatives vulnerabilities on two fronts: the loss of a rural seat in the north of England where it performed strongly in the past, and one in the southwest, a traditional stronghold.

Labour won the constituency of Selby and Ainsty from the Conservatives by 4,000 votes after an ally of Johnson resigned in solidarity.

The party said overturning the majority of 20,137 from the last general election marks the biggest majority the party has overturned at a by-election since World War Two.

In Somerton and Frome in southwest England, the centrist Liberal Democrats managed to overturn a Conservative majority of 19,213 after a third member of parliament quit over allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Dyke became the new MP for Somerton and Frome, with an election called after David Warburton quit.

John Curtice, Britain's best-known pollster, said based on Labour's performance the party is unlikely to win an outright majority at the next election.

Voters took to ballot boxes a day after Mr Sunak's popularity rating sank to its lowest since he entered 10 Downing Street in October, according to a YouGov poll published on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak prepared MPs for losses at a meeting of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers on Wednesday evening, saying they faced a “tough battle” in what were once safe seats for his party.

He told them that governing parties rarely win by-elections but urged the MPs to unite in the face of any defeat as he pledged to “throw everything” at winning the next general election.

Mr Sunak said he was conscious of the battle he would face if voters rejected the Tory candidates, but urged MPs to unite ahead of a general election expected next year.

“When we come back in September we have a choice to make, all of us," he told the meeting. "Do we come together and throw everything at winning the next election or not?

"I’ve made my choice, I’m all in with you to win. I promise you we can do this but we can only do it together as one team.”

Tory backbencher Jonathan Gullis told reporters outside the meeting that the problem was “apathetic Conservative voters” rather than the public’s support for Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Mr Sunak could try to reset with a Cabinet reshuffle after the contests. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has already said he will exit the government so there is a vacancy to be filled.

But No 10 has publicly insisted that there are no plans for a shake-up.

Mr Sunak would need to decide whether the benefits of freshening up his team at this stage would be outweighed by the risk of it being perceived as a panicked response to an electoral setback.