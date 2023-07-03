UK housing shortage puts Afghan asylum seekers at risk of homelessness, LGA warns

UK housing shortages and long waiting lists could put 8,000 Afghans at risk of becoming homeless, the Local Government Association has warned.

The Home Office served notice to Afghan asylum seekers to leave their temporary bridging hotels by the end of August, the LGA said in a statement.

They have been provided with information about available support to help them find their own housing.

However, the LGA warned that the short time frame combined with nationwide housing shortages are making it difficult for local councils to secure accommodation in time.

The announcenemy comes as the LGA hosts its annual conference in Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Ahead of the conference, the organisation has called on the government to improve its engagement with councils and to recognise the complexities they face.

Among the issues raised include the funding of councils for their support of Ukrainian households, the change to the roles and responsibilities for councils proposed in the Illegal Migration Bill, and the impact on local services of the rapid rise in numbers of new arrivals.

New LGA chairman Shaun Davies will say in his first speech at the annual conference on Tuesday that councils are at a “crisis point”.

“Councils have a proud history of stepping up and supporting asylum seekers and refugees to settle in the UK and rebuild their lives,” he is expected to say.

“But combined pressures from government asylum and resettlement schemes are growing on councils.

“We are at crisis point.

“We want to work with the government to get this right. Not just in a way that best supports the people arriving in the UK but also tackles the unsustainable pressures on our local services and on our communities.”