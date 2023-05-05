Why is Rishi Sunak reading from the Bible in the coronation service?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a Hindu, will read from the Bible at King Charles's coronation ceremony, a decision that has sparked questions about the significance of his participation and the relationship between his personal faith and his role as prime minister.

Mr Sunak will read Colossians 1:9-17, which emphasises the love of Christ and the importance of service to others, aligns with the values of the British monarchy and the theme of the coronation liturgy, “Called to Serve”.

In doing so, he continues the tradition of British prime ministers participating in state occasions as representatives of the host nation's government.

As the first Hindu and person of Indian origin to hold the position, Mr Sunak's reading at the coronation demonstrates his commitment to representing the UK's diversity.

Lambeth Palace has clarified that Mr Sunak's personal faith is not an issue during the Anglican service since he is participating in his capacity as prime minister.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted a reception to celebrate Diwali in No 10 Downing Street. Photo: No 10 Downing Street

His reading from the Bible does not signify a conversion to Christianity; instead, it emphasises his role in representing the nation and its people.

Mr Sunak's dedication to promoting religious freedom and understanding is further exemplified by his participation in the coronation service, which features representatives from various faith traditions, including Judaism, Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism, reflecting the UK's commitment to inclusivity.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Sunak has actively sought to promote inclusivity and religious understanding, making efforts to acknowledge and celebrate the diverse cultural and religious backgrounds of the UK's population.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lights a candle for Diwali in Downing Street. Getty Images

Last year Mr Sunak marked Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, by placing a diya, a traditional Hindu oil lamp, on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

As prime minister, Mr Sunak has emphasised his desire to create a more tolerant and inclusive country. His participation in the coronation ceremony, transcending the boundaries of his personal faith, is a testament to his dedication to these values.