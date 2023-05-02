Man arrested with suspected weapon at Buckingham Palace

A controlled explosion was performed outside Buckingham Palace after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was arrested at about 7pm after he approached the gates and threw items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds.

The royal residence was cordoned off after the incident.

The man was also carrying a suspicious bag, officers at the scene said, and his belongings were being examined by specialists.

Neither King Charles nor Queen Consort Camilla were at Buckingham Palace at the time of the arrest.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment and said the incident was a matter for the Metropolitan Police.

“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody," Chief Supt Joseph McDonald said.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”