Capita fears data loss after recent hack

One the UK's largest outsourcing companies, Capita, is worried that a recent cyber attack may have led to the theft of some customers' data.

There is “currently some evidence of limited data exfiltration from the small proportion of affected server estate which might include customer, supplier or colleague data”, the company said.

Capita said the hack started "on or around" March 22 and was stopped 11 days later. The company said 4 per cent of its servers had been affected.

"Capita continues to work through its forensic investigations and will inform any customers, suppliers or colleagues that are impacted in a timely manner," the company said.

The company is one the UK's biggest government contractors and does work related to the National Health Service (NHS) and the television licence fee.

According to the company, the attack affected its internal Microsoft Office 365 applications and affected a number of clients.

“The majority of Capita’s client services were not impacted by the incident and remained in operation, and Capita has now restored virtually all client services that were impacted,” the company said.

Black Basta

Shortly after Capita said it had contained the attack in late March, a Russian-speaking criminal hacking group known as Black Basta claimed responsibility for the data breach.

On its website, Black Basta posted copies of passports, addresses and bank account details that it said it had stolen from Capita’s computers.

Capita has yet to confirm the authenticity of the documents.

Usually, hacking groups such as Black Basta break into company systems and introduce ransomware, which locks employees out of the computers. The group then demands payment to unlock the system, with a threat of releasing sensitive information if the ransom is not paid.

Over the past year, Black Basta is thought to have targeted a range of companies, from construction firms to transport operators to fashion houses.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other institutions have been warning for years of the potential cost of cyber crime.

Recent predictions by research company Statista forecasts the global cost of cyber crime will surge over the next five years, from $8.44 trillion last year to $23.84 trillion by 2027.

A recent report from the IMF said cyber crime was a "clear a threat to financial stability".

"Greater vulnerabilities are to be expected in an increasingly digitalised world," the IMF said.

"Targets proliferate as more systems and devices are connected. FinTech firms that rely heavily on new digital technology can make the financial industry more efficient and inclusive, but also more vulnerable to cyber risks."