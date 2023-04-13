What role will Prince Harry play in the king's coronation?

On Wednesday, it was finally confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles III's upcoming coronation.

But his wife Meghan and their children will not make the trip from their home in California, Buckingham Palace said, ending months of speculation about whether the couple would come.

So what role will the prince play in the ceremony? And why will Meghan not attend?

Why did it take so long for the Sussexes to decide?

The Duke of Sussex agonised over the decision due to the ongoing rift with his father and brother, Prince William, after repeatedly criticising the pair, most notably in his controversial memoir Spare at the start of the year.

His wife Meghan also criticised the monarchy in the couple's Netflix documentary and accused an unnamed senior royal of racism in her Oprah interview and the institution of failing to help her when she was suicidal.

The matter was also complicated by the coronation being held on Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

A deadline to confirm the couple's attendance passed on April 3 without word on whether they would show for the ceremony.

Reports emerged that their refusal to do so plunged arrangements for Operation Golden Orb into chaos, with organisers unable to confirm seating plans and security arrangements.

But on Wednesday it was announced Prince Harry will attend, reportedly because he feared living to regret the decision if he did not.

Why won't Meghan be there and is her absence a snub?

With May 6 being Archie's birthday, Meghan is staying in California with her son and Princess Lilibet.

Some will brand it a snub, but others will say it is sensible and that Harry being there and Meghan not is the best compromise.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and son Archie in a video shared as part of Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. YouTube

Political activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called it "empowering" for Meghan to say no to Britain's "most powerful family", adding: "I'm here for Meghan not giving a damn what anyone thinks."

By missing the ceremony, she also avoids a huge media circus and a potentially uncomfortable appearance alongside the royal family.

What role will Harry perform on the day?

He is expected to just be a guest, although that has yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Blood princes traditionally pay homage to the monarch and the ritual involves placing their hands between the King's and swearing allegiance, touching the crown and kissing the King's left cheek.

But it has been suggested William will be the only blood prince to do so this time, removing the dilemma of whether to involve the disgraced Duke of York or former working royal Harry in the proceedings.

Despite the rift, the royal family is well versed at putting on a united front in public.

It will, however, be the first time the king, the Queen Consort, William and the Princess of Wales have been pictured with Harry since he criticised them in his tell-all memoir.

Where will the duke sit in Westminster Abbey?

Harry is expected to be sat alongside other members of the royal family, but it is not yet known whether the King's second son will have a front row seat.

For the late Queen's state funeral in the Abbey, the duke was in the second row with Meghan, directly behind Charles and Camilla.

Seating arrangements usually have a different format at coronations to weddings and funerals.

Will Harry join the grand royal procession back to the Palace and will he appear on the balcony?

It has not yet been confirmed.

Charles and Camilla are travelling back from the Abbey in the opulent horse-drawn Gold State Coach, taking a slow 1.3 mile route to the Palace as part of a huge military parade.

Other royals are expected take part in the celebratory journey.

It is also not known whether he will appear on the balcony. For the Platinum Jubilee, the late Queen dictated that only working members of the royal family would appear on the famous balcony, ruling out Harry and Meghan. It will be down to the King to decide.

What will Harry wear to the coronation?

The Gentlemen's dress code is morning dress, lounge suit or uniform.

Harry served in the Armed Forces for more than a decade, but at most official events following the death of the late queen, he was in civilian dress including at her state funeral because he is not a working royal.

Prince William, King Charles III and Prince Harry walk behind the coffin during the procession for the lying-in state of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty

It is not known if he will be allowed to a military uniform to the coronation, and the King, head of the Armed Forces, will have the last say.

Harry is permitted to wear his decorations, which would include his Afghanistan war medals and his Jubilee medals.

May 6 is also a Collar Day on which insignia of certain members of British orders of knighthood may be worn. Harry is a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Will Harry attend any other coronation festivities?

No. The prince is expected to make a quick exit to fly back to the US to be with Meghan and the children - in particular Archie, for his birthday weekend.

The duke will miss the concert at Windsor Castle and Big Lunch celebrations on the Sunday, and not be part of Monday's Big Help Out volunteering drive, but Harry is not a working member of the royal family.