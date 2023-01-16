Celebrity Net Worth: Prince Harry's $20m book proceeds boost fortune to $60m

Henry, Duke of Sussex

The year has been off to a great start for Prince Henry of Wales, Duke of Sussex — businesswise, at least.

Better known as Prince Harry, his memoir, Spare, has become the UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. The memoir sold more than 1.4 million copies on the first day of its release in the UK, the US and Canada. The figure included hardback, e-book and audio formats, according to publishers Penguin Random House.

The Duke, 38, reportedly received at least $20 million upfront to publish his memoir, according to the Page Six entertainment website.

A portion of the proceeds will go to charities, including $1.5 million to Sentebale, the organisation he founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and $347,000 to the non-profit WellChild.

Prince Harry has a net worth estimated at $60 million, according to wealth tracking website Celebrity Net Worth.

The British royal inherited half his mother’s fortune at the age of 30, an amount estimated at $17 million.

Harry told media personality Oprah Winfrey in a television interview that this inheritance funded his family’s move to the celebrity enclave of Montecito, California, in 2020: “I have got what my mum left me. Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

He and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, moved to the US to raise their son Archie and to develop their charity, the Archewell Foundation. Their daughter, Lilibet, was born in 2021.

With his brother William, Prince of Wales, Harry also received several million dollars when their great-grandmother died in 2002, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

The brothers will reportedly share another £8 million ($9.7 million) of the queen mother’s trust fund when they hit 40.

It is not known whether his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II left Harry any money when she died in September 2022. The late monarch’s will is to remain sealed in a safe for at least 90 years.

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the Sussexes have signed many production deals with streaming companies.

The couple have been paid between $100 million and $150 million by Netflix in a multi-year deal to deliver scripted series, documentaries and children’s programming, according to The Guardian.

Prince Harry's book is released — in pictures

Expand Autoplay The first copies of Prince Harry's new book Spare are unpacked during a midnight sale at a book shop in London. EPA

This includes the Harry & Meghan documentary series, where the couple talked about life as members of the British royal family. The series recorded 81.55 million viewing hours, the highest for any Netflix documentary in its first week, the company said last December.

The couple have a similar $30 million deal with audio streaming service Spotify to host and produce podcasts over several years, according to Forbes.

Harry has also signed a deal to produce a series on mental health with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+.

In 2021, Meghan published a children’s book titled The Bench, about the relationship between a father and his son, as viewed by the mother.

In 2021, the couple joined US ethical money manager Ethic as “impact partners”. The fund has $1.3 billion of assets under management. Their income from Ethic isn’t public knowledge.

Deepika Padukone, 37, has a net worth of $40 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. Getty

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s 82°E skincare start-up has raised $7.5 million in seed funding, according to Indian media reports.

The cash comes from DSG Consumer Partners, IDEO Ventures, Padukone’s own family office and other ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Padukone and co-founder Jigar Shah set up 82°E in 2021 and unveiled the first set of products last November.

“Jigar and I envisioned this brand as an extension of my personal as well as professional journey. We set out to launch products which are high-quality, high-performing and an authentic reflection of my beliefs and practices,” Padukone said.

Mr Shah told the Indian website Inc42 that the brand was using the money for research and development, to unveil new products and to expand its team.

The 82°E brand promises a holistic approach to self-care with cruelty-free, vegan products that are formulated and made in India.

Copenhagen-born Padukone, 37, has a net worth of $40 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Her income principally comes from her acting work. She charges between 150 million ($1.8 million) and 300 million Indian rupees a film, according to a GQ India report.

In 2018, Forbes India estimated her annual salary at 1.14 billion Indian rupees.

Padukone also owns a production company called Ka Productions.

She is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Cartier and has endorsed a range of other brands, including Lux, Coca-Cola, adidas and Nescafe.

Rafael Nadal is one of the world’s richest athletes. He has a net worth of $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. AFP

Rafael Nadal

ATP World No 2 Rafael Nadal is sailing towards retirement with an eclectic clutch of investments, from property to tennis academies.

His most recent foray is a new electric boat racing team in the new UIM E1 all-electric world championship, expected to begin this year.

The Spaniard is the latest celebrity investor in the project, after F1 driver Sergio Perez.

Nadal, 36, is one of the world’s richest athletes. He has a net worth of $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The tennis champion’s career earnings are estimated to be in excess of $500 million before taxes and agents’ fees, according to Forbes estimates.

While he has banked $134.5 million from wielding his racket, he has reportedly earned more than double that amount in endorsements and appearance fees.

Forbes puts his earnings at $31.4 million in the 12 months through to August 2022.

In 2020, he became a full partner in the private capital investment company Mabel Capital. He owns a third of the company, according to digital platform Essentially Sports.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has tennis academies around the world, including in Kuwait, Greece and Mexico.

Other investments include a 19th-century building in Madrid and a stake in the supper nightlife restaurants Tatel and Toto alongside football star Christian Ronaldo, according to Essentially Sports. In December, it was announced that the restaurants would open in Dubai this year.

Among Nadal’s major sponsors are Kia, Nike and Babolat rackets, Forbes reports. Other endorsements have been for Lanvin, Tommy Hilfiger and Emporio Armani.

Naomi Osaka was the highest-earning female athlete in 2022. She earned $51.1 million over the course of last year. Getty

Naomi Osaka

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was the highest-earning female athlete in 2022. She earned $51.1 million over the course of last year, surpassing Serena Williams at $41.3 million, according to Forbes.

The Japanese star, 25, earned $1.1 million on tennis courts. The majority of her income — an estimated $50 million — came from sponsorships and endorsements.

Together with Williams, Osaka is one of only two women athletes on the list of the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes. Only about six other players made more than $50 million off the field, Forbes estimates.

Injuries restricted Osaka’s on-court appearances for much of the year, and she lost a significant sponsorship deal when FTX declared bankruptcy in November.

In 2023, she will probably make no money on court.

Last week, Osaka announced she was pregnant and hinted she would miss the entire 2023 tennis season.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

However, she has other aces up her sleeve.

Osaka is an entrepreneur. She has a skincare line called Kinlo. With her agent and business partner Stuart Duguid, she founded production company Hana Kuma and talent agency Evolve.

Last month, she joined with fellow tennis player Nick Kyrgios to invest in pickleball team Miami PC.

Osaka’s net worth is estimated at $45 million by Celebrity Net Worth.