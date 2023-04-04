Virgin down: Customers experience major internet breakdown

Virgin Media, one of the UK’s largest telecoms providers, experienced a widespread internet breakdown on Tuesday morning, causing difficulty for users to access the service.

The disruption began about 2am and was reported by thousands of customers, according to data from Downdetector, a website that provides information about the status of internet services.

Virgin Media acknowledged the issue and stated that its teams were working on it as soon as possible.

We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected. — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) April 4, 2023

Downdetector found that 74 per cent of users were having problems with their broadband services, while 24 per cent reported a total blackout.

Reports of the breakdown continued until about 7am on Tuesday.

Downdetector reported similar disruptions at other telecoms providers, including BT, O2, and TalkTalk, between 2am and 7am.

Virgin Media, which is owned by Liberty Global and Spain's Telefonica, has not released an official statement yet on the cause of the breakdown. It is thought that the loss may have been due to a network failure, hardware issue, or other technical problems.

National Infrastructure Commission calls for investment in resilient infrastructure following recent outages at Virgin Media and other UK telecom providers. Photo: Yui Mok

Many users rely on internet access for work, education, and communication, and any disruption can have significant consequences.

This is not the first time that Virgin Media has experienced widespread breakdown. It faced a similar issue in May 2020.

A representative from the UK's National Infrastructure Commission said the disruptions at Virgin Media and other telecoms companies highlighted the necessity of investing in durable and dependable infrastructure.

“Our ageing infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the pace of change and is becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks and technical glitches,” he said.