UK companies back Kate's Business Taskforce for Early Childhood

The Princess of Wales launched a Business Taskforce for Early Childhood on Tuesday, with major local and international companies operating in the UK, such as NatWest, Deloitte, Ikea and Lego, backing the initiative.

The Business Taskforce will play an essential role in Kate's work to transform the way in which society prioritises and supports children, and the ecosystems around them in their earliest years.

UK companies supporting the initiative include NatWest, Unilever, Aviva, Deloitte, and Ikea UK and Ireland.

Also in support are Co-op, Lego Group and Iceland.

“We all have a role to play in building a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them," said Amanda Berry, chief executive of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"And it is fantastic to see business leaders placing the subject of early childhood at the heart of their organisations.

“Businesses play a key role within society and with their huge reach to their employees, consumers and the wider community, their involvement can have a transformative impact on the health and happiness of generations to come.”

Kate's work recognises that early childhood is vital to the health of the UK economy and society, now and for generations to come. She is encouraging companies to come together to bring about long-term change.

“I am delighted to welcome … the Princess of Wales and leaders from a wide range of sectors to our headquarters for the inaugural meeting of the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood," said NatWest group chief executive Dame Alison Rose.

"This is a critical issue for the future growth and success of our businesses, our economy and our society.

“As business leaders, we have an important responsibility to the colleagues, customers and communities we serve.

"This taskforce can deliver positive change by bringing together a wealth of experience across the private sector to help provide the support and resources that young children and their carers need to thrive.”

The creation of the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood follows the launch of Shaping Us, a long-term campaign led by the Princess of Wales.

The campaign aims to turn the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics.

It also aims to highlight that all of society has a role to play in building a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them.