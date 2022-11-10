John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 highlights issue of children in care

British retailer John Lewis has unveiled its new Christmas advertisement which highlights the issue of children in social care.

The 90-second film tells the story of a middle-aged man learning to skateboard before welcoming a young teenager into the family home in the build-up to Christmas.

The advert is entitled The Beginner and set to a cover of Blink 182’s All the Small Things by US artist Mike Geier.

The final scene reveals the man's perseverance in learning to skateboard as a social worker arrives at his door with young teenager Ellie, who has arrived at her new foster home carrying her skateboard.

The annual John Lewis Christmas adverts are keenly anticipated in Britain for their originality and sometimes tear-jerking subject matter.

John Lewis said it understood that not all foster carers had the benefit of knowing who they would be looking after in advance and that its broader campaign also featured “authentic voices of carers” and “young people with different experiences of a complex care system”.

It follows the launch of the partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme to help young people with experience of the care system, including to move into the workforce.

The advertisement was created with agency adam&eveDDB, with input from partner charities Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland. John Lewis declined to reveal a budget.

It is almost entirely devoid of product placement except for two brief glimpses of the retailer’s Lewis Bear toy.

Customers can buy products including the £30 bear, £19 Lewis Bear pyjamas, a £5 Lewis Bear tote bag and a Rampage Skateboard for £34.99, with 25 per cent of the sales going to the two affiliated charities.

A Giving Tree in stores will invite customers to donate to the charities by taking a tag with a value of between £5 and £50 and scanning it with their shop.

Alongside its longer-term work providing apprenticeship opportunities within the John Lewis Partnership for people leaving care, the retailer said it would make donations of Christmas decorations, food and gifts.

Children in care and their caregivers will be invited to Santa’s Grotto experiences in John Lewis stores and the retailer will also supply communal spaces of selected residential facilities run by Action for Children with electronics, furnishings and decorations.

John Lewis director of customer Claire Pointon said: “We are fortunate to have a truly unique platform in our Christmas ad, which sparks a national conversation.

“At John Lewis we care deeply about families and recognise that they come in many different forms. For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked.

“We are also very aware that not all care experience outcomes are as positive as Ellie’s. The home Ellie enters is filled with kindness and the foster father’s actions demonstrate that, ultimately, it’s what you do that matters most.”

Charlotte Lock, pan-partnership customer director at the partnership, said: “Turbulent times worsen social inequalities and Christmas is a time when this can be most keenly felt.

“Our Christmas campaign is an important step in our long-term plans to become the employer of choice for young people leaving the care system and to provide lasting change and hope for children like Ellie.”

The partnership slumped to a £99 million half-year loss, announcing it had chosen to “forgo” profit to help staff and customers through the cost-of-living crisis.

It warned in September of a “highly uncertain” end to the year — including the peak Christmas season — as the cost crunch affects consumer spending.