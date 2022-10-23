Boris Johnson bows out of Tory leadership contest

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has pulled out of the race for 10 Downing Street after admitting he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party.
“I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow," Mr Johnson said.
“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members, and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.
“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.”
Mr Johnson said that due to the failure to reach a deal with candidates Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, “I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds”.
“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time."