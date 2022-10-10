Former Navy chief raises security concerns over UK's offshore assets

A former Navy chief has told Parliament that only three patrol boats routinely guard UK waters containing critical offshore assets such as oil platforms, undersea cables and gas pipelines.

Lord West of Spithead, who served as First Sea Lord from 2002 to 2006, said that in the 1980s there were 17 undertaking the same task.

Amid heightened international tension after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the continuing conflict, Lord West tackled the government over whether there was enough protection.

It follows the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which have been blamed on the Kremlin.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said the explosions that caused major damage were “clearly an act of sabotage”.

In response, a Royal Navy frigate was sent to the North Sea.

“We have some 300,000 square miles to be looked after and to guard this the Navy at the moment deploys three patrol boats," Lord West said of the UK's exclusive economic zone, which he called the "offshore tapestry".

“In the 1980s we had 17 ships.

“Does the minister think three patrol ships are sufficient, and what work is being undertaken to review the level of protection of these incredibly important national assets on the seabed in view of the current war in Europe and the possibility of a world war?”

Defence Minister Baroness Annabel Goldie said she did not recognise the figures.

"He will know the constraint I am under in referring to specific operational activity," Ms Goldie said.

“We always keep an eye on operational requirement and that is why we plan scheduled maintenance to make sure we are always able to maintain the essential task which we require of the Navy.”

She also spoke of the “very exciting” shipbuilding programme, in which two types of frigate were being built simultaneously at UK yards.