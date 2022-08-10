Emergency polio vaccine campaign launched in London

A polio vaccine booster campaign is being launched in London targeting young children as the disease threatens a comeback.

British health officials confirmed on Wednesday that the virus is spreading in the capital for the first time since the 1980s.

Polio, which was officially eradicated in the UK in 2003, can cause paralysis in rare cases and can be life-threatening.

The UK Health Security Agency (HSA) identified 116 polioviruses from 19 sewage samples this year in London, after first sending an alert about finding the virus in June.

The levels of poliovirus found and genetic diversity indicated transmission was taking place in a number of London boroughs, the agency said.

No cases have yet been identified, but the vaccine booster campaign has been launched in an attempt to get ahead of a potential outbreak.

Almost one million children aged one to nine across London will be offered a polio vaccine.

Health officials warned there has been “some transmission” of the virus in the capital after detecting poliovirus in sewage samples.

The poliovirus was first detected at Beckton sewage treatment works, in East London, earlier this year.

Officials said levels of the virus found in sewage and their “genetic diversity” suggests “some virus transmission in these boroughs” including Barnet, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.

GPs will invite children for the booster vaccines alongside a wider catch-up campaign already announced.

Immunisation rates across London vary, but are on average below the 95 per cent coverage rate the World Health Organisation suggests is needed to keep polio under control.

Youngsters can be responsible for “silent transmission” of polio, which means that they may have the virus but not show any symptoms.

Children will be offered a catch-up vaccine or booster jab inside the next four weeks with officials hoping to vaccinate all those invited in six weeks.

Officials hope the campaign will boost antibodies and interrupt transmission of the virus.

The programme will start in the areas where the virus has been detected in sewage and then be extended across all London boroughs.

The virus has not yet been found outside London but officials are stepping up surveillance across the rest of the country.