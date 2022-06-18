Third arrest as body of Amazon indigenous expert Bruno Pereira identified

A third suspect has been arrested in Brazil as forensic specialists confirm the body of indigenous expert Bruno Pereira was recovered alongside killed British journalist Dom Phillips.

Both men were shot with ammunition typically used for hunting, police said on Saturday.

The pair were last seen on June 5 sparking a search across a section of the Amazon rainforest that is about the size of Austria.

READ MORE Remains of missing journalist Dom Phillips identified in Brazil

Mr Phillips, 57, was a freelance journalist who has written extensively on issues in the rainforest. Mr Pereira, 41, was an outspoken defender of indigenous rights who had received multiple death threats for his work.

A third suspect has been arrested, Brazil’s federal police said on Saturday. He is Jefferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, and he turned himself in at the police station in Atalaia do Norte in the Amazon.

Police said the suspect will be referred to a custody hearing.

Jefferson da Silva Lima is the third suspect arrested. AFP

Commissioner Alex Perez Timoteo told news site G1 that evidence and testimony collected so far indicated the suspect “was at the scene of the crime and actively participated in the double homicide that occurred.”

Two other men are already in prison for alleged involvement in the killings: Amarildo Oliveira, known as Pelado, and his brother, Oseney de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos.

Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira were last seen on June 5 in a boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

Police said on Friday they believe the perpetrators had “acted alone, without there being an intellectual author or criminal organisation behind the crime.”

Expand Autoplay Brazilian federal police officers arrive at a pier with items found during a search for indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil. The men have been missing for more than a week. AP

The Univaja association of indigenous peoples rejected the police's conclusion that the killers had acted alone.

“These are not just two killers, but an organised group that planned the crime in detail,” Univaja said in a statement.

The group claimed authorities had ignored numerous complaints about the activities of criminal gangs in the area.

The remains were found on Wednesday, after fisherman Pelado confessed to killing the pair, and took police to the place where he would have buried the bodies. He told officers that he used a firearm to commit the crime.

They were transported to the capital city of Brasilia for forensic examinations.

The area where Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira went missing has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers, and government agents.