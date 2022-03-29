Formula One chief Max Mosley shot himself after terminal cancer diagnosis

Max Mosley shot himself after being told he had only weeks to live, an inquest heard on Tuesday.

The former F1 chief was in "debilitating" pain as a result of lymphoma, and committed suicide at his London home in May 2021 after learning he likely had a "very limited life expectancy", Westminster Coroner's Court was told.

Evidence at the inquest revealed the 81-year-old contacted his personal assistant the night before he was found dead to tell him about his decision to kill himself.

Mosley could not be persuaded and had formed a "settled intent", the court heard.

He was then said to have had a last meal with his wife and written a suicide note which was found the following day.

Senior coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying she was "satisfied" Mosley had intended to kill himself.

"I am also entirely satisfied Mr Mosley would not have undertaken this action but for the distressing and debilitating terminal lymphoma," she said.

The court heard how Mosley developed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a cancer affecting immune cells, in 2019 and "explored all treatment options".

However, despite the efforts of doctors, none were successful and he had been moved on to palliative care.

Dr Wilcox recorded a cause of death as a gunshot wound and said the cancer was a contributing factor.

She said in conclusion that Mosley was a "remarkable man".

"I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Mosley. I wish you all well," she said.

The inquest heard from Mosley's relatives that he felt his biggest achievement as president of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) – the governing body for F1 racing, which also represented motoring interests worldwide – was "the promotion of road safety" and "green technology in F1".