Flights cancelled as travellers warned of ‘major disruption’ over Storm Franklin

Millions of passengers across the UK are set to experience travel disruption as Storm Franklin batters the country with ferocious winds and lashing rain.

Flights have been cancelled and delayed and a train operator has issued a “do not travel” warning over the risk of flooding to tracks, while hundreds of homes have been evacuated.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for winds, which could cause a “risk to life”, in Northern Ireland until 7am on Monday, while a milder yellow wind warning covers England, Wales and south-western Scotland from midday until 1pm.

Read more Storm Eunice: London bears brunt as O2 Arena roof is ripped off

In Northern Ireland, authorities warned people living in coastal areas that large waves pose a risk, as do trees falling on roads and power lines. Disruption to road, rail, air and ferry travel is expected.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected to hit inland parts of the region in the early hours of Monday morning while 130kph speeds are expected on the coast.

⚠️ROTHERHAM FLOODING: Trains are unable to call at Rotherham for the rest of the day.



ℹ️ Bus replacements are sadly unable to be provided; customers are advised DO NOT TRAVEL.https://t.co/lZlsirpL6B#NorthernUpdates pic.twitter.com/trKIghIc4R — Northern 🚆 (@northernassist) February 21, 2022

Storm Franklin rolled in overnight after Storm Eunice caused major travel disruption on Friday, days after Storm Dudley hit.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said last week marked the first time three named storms have been recorded within seven days since the storm-naming system began in 2015.

She said that there will “definitely be some impact” from Storm Franklin on Monday but it is not expected to be “as severe” as Eunice because the strongest winds will be confined to the coast.

Gales measuring 100kph are expected to sweep across the rest of the nation.

A representative for British Airways told The National that some flights scheduled for Monday had to be cancelled due to the weather.

They said the “vast majority” of flights in and out of the UK are expected to go ahead but they “have had to cancel and delay a number of flights” due to the storms.

Customers whose flights have been cancelled with be offered a refund, BA said.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience while our teams continue to work hard in challenging conditions, and apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the representative said.

A representative for Heathrow Airport in London said passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport. Storm Eunice grounded about 400 flights in the UK on Friday, including all flights at London City Airport.

More than 400 households in South Manchester have been ordered to evacuate amid two severe flood warnings, said the Environment Agency.

Train operator Northern has issued a “do not travel” alert to passengers due to the impact of storms.

There is severe disruption on many of its routes, including between Sheffield and Manchester, Scarborough and Hull, York and Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds, Chester and Manchester, and Carlisle and Newcastle.

Northern posted a photograph on social media showing the rail line through Rotherham station in South Yorkshire submerged in water.

National Rail has also told customers to expect setbacks to their travel plans and warned anyone making essential journeys once services resume to expect “major disruption” on routes “across most of Great Britain” — including cancellations, delays and slower speeds on board.

Two “severe” flood warnings have been issued for communities along the River Mersey in Greater Manchester, warning that rainfall could pose a “danger to life”.

On Sunday, parts of the UK were hit by heavy rains and powerful winds. Enormous waves crashed into coastal areas, homes were destroyed by strong winds and emergency services put up flood defences along swelling riverbanks.

The River Don burst its banks in the Sprotbrough area of Doncaster in South Yorkshire on Sunday night, and police warned people to stay away from dangerous “fast-flowing” water.

“We ask people to remain away from the area of Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock in Doncaster, after the River Don burst its banks in this location earlier this evening,” South Yorkshire Police said.

“Many of the footpaths in this area are presently underwater. The water is fast-flowing and poses a risk to people attempting to wade through it.”

The Environment Agency has issued two “severe” flood warnings in Didsbury and Northenden in north-west England.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, urged people to “stay away from swollen rivers” while teams install temporary barriers and pumps on the river.

“We advise people … not to drive through flood water as just 30 centimetres of flowing water is enough to move your car,” she said. “Residents close to the River Mersey are being warned to take immediate action and prepare for property flooding.”

In Derby, firefighters from three locations were called to Wilson Street on Sunday afternoon after a roof blew off a terraced house, causing damage to five other properties.

Colossal waves have been captured engulfing Newhaven lighthouse in West Quay, East Sussex and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Bridgend, Wales.