Full list of 16 allegations Boris Johnson faced

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hot water politically over a series of parties held while various lockdown restrictions were in place.
The reports have reinforced a perception that the ruling party likes to make the rules but not abide by them. Mr Johnson and his aides have offered various explanations for the gatherings, such as thinking they were work events, while denying some even occurred.
Here are the allegations, the surrounding Covid restrictions and the cases police are not investigating.
May 13, 2020: restrictions ease
In outdoor public places, people are allowed to meet only one person not from their household. Friends and relatives cannot meet one another at their respective homes – even in the garden – but a full lockdown was relaxed.
May 15, 2020 event. Police not investigating
Mr Johnson is photographed with his partner, Carrie Symonds, at an event with senior Downing Street staff. They insist it was a work event.
May 20, 2020 gathering. Police investigating
A gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street for staff who work there.
June 1, 2020: restrictions ease
People are allowed to meet outside in groups of up to six. Exceptions are made for work and education.
June 18, 2020 gathering. Police investigating
A gathering in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall, on the departure of a No 10 private secretary.
June 19, 2020 gathering. Police investigating
Happy birthday, Mr Prime Minister. A small event was organised to celebrate but he also reportedly attended a party for 30 people in the Cabinet room. Downing Street said he was there for less than 10 minutes.
October 31, 2020: restrictions tightened
All indoor socialising is banned between households and outside of support bubbles. The second lockdown will come into effect on February 4.
November 13, 2020 — two gatherings. Police investigating
Mr Johnson reportedly attends and makes a speech at a leaving event for the departing communications chief, Lee Cain. There are two gatherings: one in the No 10 Downing Street offices and another in its residential quarters.
November 27, 2020 party. Police not investigating
Mr Johnson makes another speech at another leaving event, this time for aide Cleo Watson. Up to 50 people reportedly attended.
December 2, 2020: restrictions ease
The full lockdown ends but tiered location restrictions take its place. In London, meeting inside is forbidden but up to six people can gather outside.
December 10, 2020 party. Police not investigating
Former education secretary Gavin Williamson gives a speech at a party hosted in his department at which canapés and drinks are served.
December 15, 2020 party. Police not investigating
The prime minister appeared online at a Christmas quiz event for staff hosted from the Cabinet Office and from Number 10.
December 16, 2020: restrictions tighten
Nine days before Christmas, London tightens restrictions and outdoor gatherings are banned. Up to six people can still meet in outside public space. Aides to Grant Shapps have a Christmas party in Whitehall.
December 17, 2020 — three gatherings. Police investigating
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case holds a quiz event, with most taking part online, for his team. There are three gatherings. One, in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall, is an online Christmas quiz for staff of the Cabinet Secretary’s private office. A second, at the same venue, is for the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official and a third, at No 10 Downing Street, is for a departing No 10 official.
December 18, 2020 gathering. Police investigating
A gathering in No 10 Downing Street before the Christmas break.
January 14, 2021 gathering. Police investigating
A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two of its private secretaries.
April 12, 2021: restrictions ease
A ban on different households meeting indoors remains in place and social contact rules continue.
April 16, 2021 — two gatherings. Police investigating
Two leaving parties take place in Downing Street on the evening before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. His widow, Queen Elizabeth II, sits alone during the service, in accordance with social distancing protocol.
May 17, 2021: restrictions ease
Outdoor mixing is relaxed so that up to 30 people can meet. Indoor social events, including those at restaurants, are now allowed for up to six people or the members of two households.