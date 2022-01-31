Full list of 16 allegations Boris Johnson faced

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hot water politically over a series of parties held while various lockdown restrictions were in place.

The reports have reinforced a perception that the ruling party likes to make the rules but not abide by them. Mr Johnson and his aides have offered various explanations for the gatherings, such as thinking they were work events, while denying some even occurred.

Here are the allegations, the surrounding Covid restrictions and the cases police are not investigating.

May 13, 2020: restrictions ease

Two women keep their distance as they chat on a bench in Golders Hill Park, London, on May 13, 2020. Getty Images

In outdoor public places, people are allowed to meet only one person not from their household. Friends and relatives cannot meet one another at their respective homes – even in the garden – but a full lockdown was relaxed.

May 15, 2020 event. Police not investigating

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds applaud for key workers outside 10 Downing Street on May 14, 2020. Getty Images

Mr Johnson is photographed with his partner, Carrie Symonds, at an event with senior Downing Street staff. They insist it was a work event.

May 20, 2020 gathering. Police investigating

Boris Johnson and Martin Reynolds pictured at Downing Street. AFP

A gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street for staff who work there.

June 1, 2020: restrictions ease

People are allowed to meet outside in groups of up to six. Exceptions are made for work and education.

June 18, 2020 gathering. Police investigating

A gathering in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall, on the departure of a No 10 private secretary.

June 19, 2020 gathering. Police investigating

Boris Johnson holding a birthday cake presented to him by the staff during a socially distanced visit to Bovingdon Primary School in Hertfordshire on June 19, 2020. AFP

Happy birthday, Mr Prime Minister. A small event was organised to celebrate but he also reportedly attended a party for 30 people in the Cabinet room. Downing Street said he was there for less than 10 minutes.

October 31, 2020: restrictions tightened

Boris Johnson gestures during a press conference in 10 Downing Street on October 31, 2020, when he announced a new four-week lockdown across England. Getty Images

All indoor socialising is banned between households and outside of support bubbles. The second lockdown will come into effect on February 4.

November 13, 2020 — two gatherings. Police investigating

Mr Johnson reportedly attends and makes a speech at a leaving event for the departing communications chief, Lee Cain. There are two gatherings: one in the No 10 Downing Street offices and another in its residential quarters.

November 27, 2020 party. Police not investigating

Cleo Watson pictured outside 10 Downing Street in November 2020. Getty Images

Mr Johnson makes another speech at another leaving event, this time for aide Cleo Watson. Up to 50 people reportedly attended.

December 2, 2020: restrictions ease

A lone shopper walks through the West End to start their Christmas shopping as London enters Tier 2 on December 2, 2020. Getty Images

The full lockdown ends but tiered location restrictions take its place. In London, meeting inside is forbidden but up to six people can gather outside.

December 10, 2020 party. Police not investigating

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson gives a speech at a party hosted in his department at which canapés and drinks are served.

December 15, 2020 party. Police not investigating

Boris Johnson passes a Christmas tree as he leaves 10 Downing Street for the weekly Cabinet meeting on December 15, 2020. Getty Images

The prime minister appeared online at a Christmas quiz event for staff hosted from the Cabinet Office and from Number 10.

December 16, 2020: restrictions tighten

An opera singer sings to an empty piazza in Covent Garden on December 16, 2020. Getty Images

Nine days before Christmas, London tightens restrictions and outdoor gatherings are banned. Up to six people can still meet in outside public space. Aides to Grant Shapps have a Christmas party in Whitehall.

December 17, 2020 — three gatherings. Police investigating

Cabinet secretary Simon Case. PA

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case holds a quiz event, with most taking part online, for his team. There are three gatherings. One, in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall, is an online Christmas quiz for staff of the Cabinet Secretary’s private office. A second, at the same venue, is for the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official and a third, at No 10 Downing Street, is for a departing No 10 official.

December 18, 2020 gathering. Police investigating

Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference inside 10 Downing Street on December 19, 2020. Getty Images

A gathering in No 10 Downing Street before the Christmas break.

January 14, 2021 gathering. Police investigating

A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two of its private secretaries.

April 12, 2021: restrictions ease

A barber shop re-opens on April 12, 2021 in London. Getty Images

A ban on different households meeting indoors remains in place and social contact rules continue.

April 16, 2021 — two gatherings. Police investigating

Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, April 17, 2021. Reuters

Two leaving parties take place in Downing Street on the evening before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. His widow, Queen Elizabeth II, sits alone during the service, in accordance with social distancing protocol.

May 17, 2021: restrictions ease

Barnsley fans applaud the team as they take to the field during a football match between Barnsley and Swansea City on May 17, 2021. Getty Images

Outdoor mixing is relaxed so that up to 30 people can meet. Indoor social events, including those at restaurants, are now allowed for up to six people or the members of two households.