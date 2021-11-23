UK admits failing to warn Kuwait-bound BA plane about 1990 invasion

The UK has apologised after admitting – 31 years later – that it failed to warn British Airways that Saddam Hussein’s forces had invaded Kuwait as one of its jets was due to land.

Flight BA149 landed in Kuwait in the early hours of August 2, 1990, with 367 passengers on board.

The travellers were kept hostage and mistreated for five months before they were finally released.

Britain's ambassador to Kuwait had warned the Foreign Office at about midnight that Iraqi troops had crossed the border. The warning was passed on to the Prime Minister’s Office and intelligence officials, but not the airline, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"The call made by Her Majesty's ambassador in Kuwait has never been publicly disclosed or acknowledged until today. These files show that the existence of the call was not revealed to Parliament and the public,” she said.

"This failure was unacceptable. As the current Secretary of State, I apologise to the House for this, and I express my deepest sympathy to those who were detained and mistreated."

There has long been speculation that the flight was allowed to continue to Kuwait for refuelling en route to Malaysia because it was being used to carry a group of special forces into the country.

But Ms Truss said that files sent to the country’s National Archive were consistent with a 2007 statement that “the government at the time did not attempt in any way to exploit the flight by any means whatever".

Kuwait City airport was closed about 45 minutes after the aircraft landed and it was unable to leave.

The hostages were sent around Kuwait and Iraq and used as "human shields" to try to deter attacks by Western forces to liberate Kuwait.

They were eventually allowed to return to the UK after an intervention by former prime minister Sir Edward Heath, who went to see Hussein in Baghdad to appeal for their release. The last hostages were released in December 1990.

“The Government has always condemned the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, the suffering that followed and the mistreatment of those aboard BA149,” said Ms Truss in the statement.

“The responsibility for these events and the mistreatment of those passengers and crew lies entirely with the Government of Iraq at the time.”

Barry Manners, one of those on board, told the BBC last year that on a couple of occasions he was told he would be shot dead.

“The guard came out in a rage, kicked me around a bit, put a gun against my head and pulled the trigger a few inches away,” he said.

Those involved are still living with the emotional scars of that day.

“It's unacceptable that a civilian airline was landed in a war zone and there does need to be a thorough investigation," he said.