Rescuers who freed Thai football team reach injured man trapped in Welsh cave

Rescuers who helped save a football team of children trapped in a Thai cave system are working to free a man from one of Britain’s longest caves.

The man fell and injured himself on Saturday in the Brecon Beacons, Wales.

The South and Mid-Wales Cave Rescue Team was called in to oversee the rescue, in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system, near Penwyllt in Powys.

“We are moving the casualty towards the top entrance of the cave, which is located up on the mountain and will be the point of exit,” said SMWCRT spokesman Paul Taylor.

Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, or Cave of the Black Spring, was discovered in 1946. It is 300 metres deep at its lowest point, with about 50 kilometres of underground caverns.

It is the second-largest cave system in Wales and one of the deepest in the UK.

Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales. PA

Only experienced cavers are granted permission to explore the network, which includes underground streams and waterfalls.

Emergency services were told of the man’s accident by another caver. At least eight rescue teams, comprising 242 people in total, have joined the operation.

They include internationally renowned rescuers who helped to free 12 boys and their football coach from caves in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in 2018.

The rescue mission at Tham Luang Nang Non captivated the world.