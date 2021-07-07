Review criticises UK’s Middle East youth employment programmes

The performance of UK aid schemes to support women seeking employment in the Middle East came in for criticism.

The UK’s aid spending watchdog has rated the country's approach to youth unemployment in the Middle East as "unsatisfactory" over the past six years.

Since 2015, the UK has spent £2.4 billion ($3.3bn) on 115 aid projects across the Middle East and North Africa to promote employment opportunities for young people in a bid to curb the threat of extremism.

A review published on Thursday by the Independent Commission for Aid Impact assessed 19 of the projects in Jordan, Tunisia, Lebanon, Turkey and Egypt.

It made five recommendations on how the UK's Foreign Office can improve its impact on youth unemployment in the region, including for women and vulnerable people.

It said employment-related programmes should clearly articulate how they expect to create jobs and encourage economic development.

Read More UK may reverse overseas aid cut with Commons vote

"While half of the programmes in our sample cited reducing fragility as an objective, the evidence linking job creation for young people and improved political or social stability is weak, and the impact of the programmes on fragility is not being monitored or assessed," it said.

"In particular, a link between youth unemployment and violent extremism is often assumed in donor programming, but is not supported by the evidence. Only two of the 19 programmes in our sample (in Lebanon and Yemen) had attempted to monitor changes in community attitudes; both found a positive impact on social cohesion."

The review recommended the Foreign Office take action to tackle specific barriers to employment faced by target groups.

It said employment-related programmes should be shaped by gender and the Foreign Office should routinely consult with the young people expected to benefit.

It also urged the Foreign Office to strengthen its in-country partnerships with multilateral organisations.

Commissioner Tarek Rouchdy said it was important that the UK accepted the recommendations, especially those regarding women.

“Youth unemployment is a complex challenge with no simple solutions," he said.

"There are some positive findings in this report on UK aid’s approach to youth unemployment in Mena, in particular the work with the World Bank and the Arab Women’s Enterprise Fund.

"However, there are areas requiring attention for the UK to contribute towards positive impact on the issue. Given that Mena is a region of strategic importance to the UK, and that youth employment is a major challenge across the region, with around a quarter of people aged 15 to 24 in the labour market unemployed, and particularly young women, it is important that the Foreign Office accepts the recommendations in this review.

“In addition, while youth employment has not been a major priority for UK aid in Mena recently, a significant number of active programmes include objectives around employing young people in the region.

"With the forthcoming UK government Mena strategy expected to emphasise economic growth and job creation, it is important to learn lessons from past programming.”

The commission said there were some successful interventions to support entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises as well as strong, short-term results from cash-for-work programmes.

However, it said there were relatively "weak" employment results for large, refugee-focused programmes, principally because of weak design and not taking adequate account of refugee needs.

The review also criticised how the programme supported women.

"Youth employment is a major challenge across the region: around a quarter of young people are unemployed, compared with 14 per cent globally. Young women are particularly affected," the commission said.

"The report did not find sufficient effort to tackle cultural barriers to youth employment, especially for women, for whom social and cultural norms are often the prime barrier to employment in many countries in Mena.

"Where the UK had invested in these barriers, programmes had demonstrated success, for example the Arab Women’s Enterprise Fund. Whilst many programmes cited improving stability in the region as an objective, ICAI noted that the evidence linking job creation for young people and improved political or social stability is weak.

"We found many examples where project annual reviews had repeatedly recommended action on gender, without follow-up. A focus on male-biased employment types and a failure to target cultural barriers to female inclusion are key reasons behind weak employment outcomes for women."

The UK has already faced criticism this year over its controversial decision to cut £4bn of overseas aid.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was said to be considering a Parliamentary vote on the issue with a view to reversing it.

With reports of projects around the world being abruptly halted and lives endangered as a result, there is significant pressure on Mr Johnson to revise the decision.

The government has been criticised by a series of reports on the decision’s impact, highlighting issues such as women’s health, clean water, girls’ education, the humanitarian crises in Yemen and Syria and childhood polio vaccinations.

Britain is the only G7 member cutting its aid budget at a time when France, Germany and the US are increasing theirs, to reach or pass the 0.7 per cent level.

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Shafaf, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

5,30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Noof KB, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: The President’s Cup Listed (TB) Dh380,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Jim Crowley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Group One (PA) Dh2,500,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Listed (PA) Dh230,000 1,600m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: AF Mekhbat, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA