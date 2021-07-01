Tour de France drops legal case against fan who caused crash

The spectator holds up the sign shortly before the crash. Photo: Gendarmerie du Finistere

The Tour de France has withdrawn a legal case against a spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the race.

It comes after a 30-year-old French woman was arrested on Wednesday at a police station in Landerneau in Brittany, where stage one finished on Saturday. She is still in custody.

The spectator was holding a cardboard sign. She was facing away from the cyclists as they passed, and towards a television camera.

German Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into the sign, and a large number of other riders also fell to the ground. It was the worst crash in the history of the event.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme said the organisation was withdrawing its legal complaint against the woman.

"This story has been blown out of proportion but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race," he said.

"If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet and don't cross the road carelessly. And above all, you respect the riders - they're the ones worthy of live TV."

The sign held up by the woman read "Allez Opi-Omi", which translates as "Go, grandpa and granny".

The pile-up delayed the stage for five minutes while bikes and bodies were untangled.

Amid the chaos, the woman was seen reeling away in horror before disappearing into the roadside crowd, her sign folded away beneath her arm.

After Saturday's crash, the deputy director of the Tour, Pierre-Yves Thouault, told AFP that the organisers intended to sue the spectator.

On Tuesday, Tour de France riders brought the race to a halt for about a minute one kilometre into its fourth stage in a silent protest for safer racing conditions after numerous crashes.

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE (+4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed