US sanctions 13 people and entities for supporting Iran missile programme

The US says Iran's missile programme remains a 'significant proliferation concern'. AP

The US announced on Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on 13 foreign entities and people in China, Iraq, Russia and Turkey for supporting Iran's missile programme.

The State Department said the action included new sanctions against three Chinese companies, a Chinese national and a Turkish company.

The man sanctioned was Luo Dingwen, and the Chinese companies were Baoding Shimaotong Enterprises Services, Gaobeidian Kaituo Precise Instrument, and Wuhan Sanjiang Import and Export.

The Turkish company was Eren Carbon Graphite Industrial Trading.

The department said Mr Luo had also been involved in supplying sensitive items to Pakistan’s weapons programme.

It said the sanctions would include restrictions on US government procurement, assistance and exports.

"The imposition of these measures underscores that Iran’s missile programme remains a significant proliferation concern," the department said.

"The imposition of sanctions against these foreign entities is consistent with our efforts to use all available measures to prevent Iran from advancing its missile capabilities."

The statement gave no details about the other targets but said the measures were the result of a periodic review required under the Iran, North Korea and Syria Non-Proliferation Act.